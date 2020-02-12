THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WORD: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Word 2016. (225) 647-3955.
AARP FRAUD PREVENTION WORKSHOP: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Join the library for a discussion about how to spot and avoid identity theft and fraud so you can protect yourself and your family. (225) 647-3955.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"THE IMPORTANT OF BEING EARNEST": 7 p.m. each night except Sunday at 2 p.m., Ascension Community Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Oscar Wilde's classic follows John Worthing as an English Dandy who pretends to be his own brother Earnest. $15-25 at actgonzales.org.
FRIDAY
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
HEART ART: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., River Region Art Association, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. Bring your best friends or your best beau and join art teacher Terry Farrell for an evening of fun painting abstract flowers that anyone can enjoy. No skills necessary. $35 per person. Register for the session by filling out the registration form found at riverregionartassociation.org or call (225) 644-8496.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
SATURDAY
2020 CRAPPIE MASTERS TOURNAMENT: 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Crappie Masters South Louisiana Crappie Trail. $35 individual Crappie Masters membership is required to fish all crappie masters events. Tournament lake is Lake Verret. Launch site is Bayside. Boundary limits: cannot go south of La. 90 or lock through to the basin. Fee is $100. To register and/or received more information about this tournament, contact Tournament Director Dustin Boudreaux at (985) 722-9970 or dboudreaux89@gmail.com or check them out on Facebook at facebook.com/South-Louisiana-Crappie-Trail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OFFENDER GROUP: 9 a.m., Turning Point Christian Counseling, 1026 E. Worthy Road. $15 per session, payable by cash, check, or credit card. Must register in advance by contacting Suzanne at (225) 251-9635 or dvchange@outlook.com.
BOATER'S SAFETY COURSE: 9 a.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries offers a free boating course that last between 6 and 8 hours. The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal and equipment requirements, navigation rules, navigation charts, trailering, sailboats, and related subjects that include canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Participants who complete the course will receive a boater education card. To register, visit wlf.louisiana.gov/boating/courses.
MUSIC DREAMS: AN AMERICAN STORY — HENRY TURNER JR. & FLAVOR: Noon, Donaldsonville Branch Library. Explore blues music in Baton Rouge, how reggae influenced the blues, and how to make it in the music business. Film showings and a panel discussion with Henry Turner Jr.and more. (225) 673-8052.
MONDAY
TOTAL JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 La. 30 W., Gonzales. Free. Registration required by calling (225) 621-2906.
SLEEP APNEA CLASS: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Sr. Vernola Conference room, 1125 La. 30 W., Gonzales. If you have been diagnosed with sleep apnea at any point in your life, join our board-certified sleep disorders specialist to discover how you can get your best sleep with your positive airway pressure device. This class will be held every other Monday. Free. No registration required.
DISCOVERING EMAIL: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. The workshop will cover a brief history of email, discuss its uses, cover various uses and cover the various types of email. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
A GUIDE TO WRITING RESUMES: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Learn to use the internet as a vital tool in your job search. (2250 647-3955.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
RESEARCHING YOUR AFRICAN AMERICAN ROOTS THROUGH THE CATHOLIC CHURCH RECORDS: 6:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Renee Richard, assistant archivist and genealogy researcher for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, will discuss what is available to researchers using sacramental records and demonstrate how to find ancestors in the records. (225) 673-8699.
WEDNESDAY
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT PUBLISHER: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Publisher. (225) 647-3955.
RIBBON-CUTTING: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Pediatric Therapy Solutions, 37278 Market Place Drive, Prairieville. Celebrate the opening of the new Pediatric Therapy Solutions with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase a sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
STARTING AND FINANCING A SMALL BUSINESS: 1 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. A two-hour seminar designed for individuals who want to learn what it takes to start and run a successful small business. Registration is required by call (225) 673-3699.
JUVENILE AGGRESSION REPLACEMENT: 5 p.m., Turning Point Christian Counseling, 1026 E. Worthy Road. $15 per session, payable by cash, check or credit card. Must register in advance by contacting Suzanne at (225) 253-9635 or dvchance@outloook.com.
Feb. 20
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
RIBBON-CUTTING: 11 a.m. to noon, Saber Power Services, 6079 La. 73, Geismar. Celebrate the opening of Saber Power Services, LLC in Ascension Parish.
SELF HELP RESOURCE CENTER: 11 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This resource is only for assistance with forms: divorce 103 (only), notary services. All services are free to the public. Must have valid form of identification. Legal advice is not provided through this service.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.