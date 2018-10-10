The Ascension Parish Library is hosting several programs:
LEGO CLUB: First-time builders and masters of Lego construction are both welcome when the Ascension Parish Library Lego Club gathers at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at the Galvez Branch Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Participants can choose whether to tackle the Lego Challenge or build whatever they like. The library will provide the Legos, but materials and creations must stay at the library. Duplo Blocks and Mega Bloks will be available for younger children. For information, call (225) 622-3339.
STARTING A SMALL BUSINESS: A senior consultant with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center will present a free seminar on starting and financing a small business at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. To register, call (225) 647-3955.
ESTATE AND ELDER LAW PLANNING: Prairieville attorney Linda S. Melancon will give a free presentation on estate and elder law planning at noon Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the Galvez Branch Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. The presentation is part of the Lawyers in Libraries program offered in partnership with the Louisiana State Bar Association and the Louisiana Library Association. This workshop will cover the importance of proper estate planning, successions/probate and elder law. Participants will learn easy steps to protect assets, ensure future needs are met, and provide peace of mind for family members. For information or to register, call (225) 622-3339.