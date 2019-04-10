Songs by Ronnie Milsap, KC and the Sunshine Band and other popular bands from the 1940s to the '70s had senior residents dancing the afternoon away Sunday at the 11th annual Ascension Council on Aging Senior Prom.
The dance, held at the Knights of Columbus hall in Gonzales, was sponsored by the Rotary Club of East Ascension. The event featured music, dancing and jambalaya.
Darlene Schexnayder, executive director of the Ascension Council on Aging, said around 85 residents age 60 and older attended the event.
“The prom is a good opportunity for the seniors to have socialization time,” she said. “They enjoy being outside of their homes on a Sunday afternoon. They also get exercise when they get onto the dance floor.”
Raye Logsdon and husband, Frank, of Geismar, were first-time attendees to the Senior Prom.
“This was a great opportunity for us to get out and socialize,” she said. “There’s lots of good fellowship here today.”
Volunteers for the event included Dutchtown High School’s Interactive Club.
Eleventh grader Hiba Hasen said the prom is “a lot of fun and a way to interact with the elderly by talking to them and listening to their advice.”
This was the second year Dutchtown High School senior Michelle Wong volunteered for the event.
“This has been an awesome opportunity, and the prom shows them they’re not too old to do anything they want to do,” Wong said. “It’s great to see how happy they are dancing and having a good time.”
The COA offers many events throughout the year, including the upcoming Easter Spring Fling on April 18. Activities for the Spring Fling include an Easter bonnet contest, an egg hunt and lunch will be provided.
For more information about the Ascension Council on Aging, call (225) 473-3789.