Thursday

Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, romaine lettuce salad with dressing, mandarin oranges, banana cake

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Presentation: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, United Medical Rehab Hospital

Health Talk: 10:15 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Gonzales Health Care

Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Taco salad with tortilla chips, lettuce/tomato/shredded cheese/sour cream/taco sauce, chuck wagon corn, oatmeal raisin cookie

Wear Red, White and Blue Day.

Walk with Ease: 8:30 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold and Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsor — Vantage Health Plan

Veterans Day Celebration: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat roll, peaches, margarine

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mustard/ketchup/mayo, chuck wagon corn, fresh fruit

S.A.L.T. Crime Expo: 9 a.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales

Centers closed

Wednesday

Menu: Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, whipped sweet potatoes, saltine crackers, saltine crackers, chocolate cake

Crazy Sock Day

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

MIPPA Presentation — CAAA: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville 

Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Canon Hospice

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Nov. 15

Menu: Ham and white beans with brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, carrot raisin salad, cornbread, banana

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Birthday Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsor — Humana

Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

