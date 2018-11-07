Thursday
Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, romaine lettuce salad with dressing, mandarin oranges, banana cake
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Presentation: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, United Medical Rehab Hospital
Health Talk: 10:15 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Gonzales Health Care
Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Friday
Menu: Taco salad with tortilla chips, lettuce/tomato/shredded cheese/sour cream/taco sauce, chuck wagon corn, oatmeal raisin cookie
Wear Red, White and Blue Day.
Walk with Ease: 8:30 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold and Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsor — Vantage Health Plan
Veterans Day Celebration: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat roll, peaches, margarine
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mustard/ketchup/mayo, chuck wagon corn, fresh fruit
S.A.L.T. Crime Expo: 9 a.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales
Centers closed
Wednesday
Menu: Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, whipped sweet potatoes, saltine crackers, saltine crackers, chocolate cake
Crazy Sock Day
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Canasta: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
MIPPA Presentation — CAAA: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Canon Hospice
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Nov. 15
Menu: Ham and white beans with brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, carrot raisin salad, cornbread, banana
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Birthday Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsor — Humana
Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales