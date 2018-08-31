The Gonzales City Council made history with the recent approval of it's first-ever approval a tax exemption for an economic development project.
And they had reason to toast it. It was for Sugarfield Spirits, a planned distillery that will use locally grown sugarcane to make vodka, rum and gin.
Thomas Soltau, a Baton Rouge neonatologist, pitched his request for an industrial tax exemption for the distillery in appearances last week before both the Gonzales City Council and the Ascension Parish School Board. The physician/entrepreneur hopes to have it up and running early next year.
The School Board will vote next week on Soltau’s request for an abatement of property taxes, at different percentages, over eight years.
The Gonzales City Council approved Soltau’s request at at meeting Monday, making history in the process. It turns out Soltau is the first in the city to seek an industrial tax exemption for a manufacturing project there.