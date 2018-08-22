Ascension Public Schools student performance on College Level Examination Program exams increased 52 percent in one year, and has increased 109 percent since 2015.
Ascension Parish students passed 297 CLEP tests in 2018, up from 196 in 2017 and 142 in 2015, a news release said.
CLEP is a credit-by-examination program that provides high school students an opportunity to demonstrate mastery of college-level materials in introductory subjects to earn college credit.
Last year, Ascension students earned a combined 6,414 college credit hours.
“I am so happy for our students and their success on testing for college credit," Superintendent David Alexander said. "AP (Advanced Placement) results and CLEP results show how our teachers, school and district leaders have made a commitment to support students to achieve college readiness, not just in principle, but with real credits as they enter postsecondary schooling."
Highlights for CLEP passage rates vary for Ascension's high schools, although all four showed strong success rates in Spanish language.
- Donaldsonville High School administered 30 CLEP tests to students in 2018 with an overall 37 percent passage rate. The strongest DHS passage rates were 100 percent in Spanish language and 73 percent in college math.
- Dutchtown High School administered 183 CLEP tests to students in 2018 with an overall 50 percent passage rate. The strongest DTHS passage rates were 100 percent in Spanish language and U.S. History I, as well as 89 percent in college composition.
- East Ascension High School administered 111 CLEP tests to students in 2018 with an overall 41 percent passage rate. The strongest EA passage rates were 84 percent in Spanish language and 50 percent in principles of marketing.
- St. Amant High School administered 317 CLEP tests to students in 2018 with an overall 47 percent passage rate. The strongest STA passage rates were 100 percent in introduction to sociology and 65 percent in American government.