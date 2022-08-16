The Louisiana Credit Union League, the state trade association and leading advocate for Louisiana credit unions, on Aug. 4 inducted eight people into the Louisiana Credit Union Hall of Fame during the opening ceremonies of their 2022 annual meeting and convention in New Orleans.
Among the honorees was Ascension Parish resident and former schools superintendent Donald Songy for his advocacy for the Ascension Credit Union.
Jointly sponsored by LCUL and the Louisiana Credit Union Foundation, the program has been established in order to recognize the valuable leadership, commitment, dedication, and contributions of credit union professionals and volunteers throughout the state, a news release said.
A $500 donation on behalf of the inductee was made to the Louisiana Credit Union Foundation to help foster educational programs for credit unions as well as monetary support sufficient to provide resources during times of natural disasters. To date, more than 100 trailblazers have been inducted into the Louisiana Credit Union Hall of Fame raising nearly $60,000 for the Louisiana Foundation since its inception.
"This Hall of Fame program allows us to share these stories, map our future, and honor our traditions. Inductees inspire future generations to push boundaries and create breakthroughs that will positively impact our movement statewide," said Bob Gallman, LCUL president/CEO.