A team of biological and agricultural engineering students from LSU is working with assistant professor Elizabeth Martin to help doctors discover the best, individualized treatments for breast cancer patients.
They are analyzing breast cancer cells to see how they interact with the cells around them, including connective and fatty tissue, collagens and stem cells, a news release said.
“Overall, we want to think outside of the tumor itself and see how the environment facilitates cancer progression,” Martin said. “So, instead of just looking at the cancer cells, what else is there that’s different?”
Tests have shown that a person’s stem cells can enhance cancer, making the cancer cells more drug-resistant and invasive. What Martin and her team don’t know is how the stem cells in breast tissue are affected by cancer.
“It’s not just a one-way street,” Martin said. “There must be a lot of cross-talk, where the cells are talking back and forth.”
In order to communicate to one another, tissue cells “talk” to their environment by releasing, or secreting, proteins. The secretome, as it’s called, affects not only the cancer cells but also the cells around them.
Students on the research team include Ethan Byrne, of Walker; Connor King, of Baton Rouge; Meggie Lam, of Hammond; and Gracie Miller, of Geismar.
Helping further explain why there is no cure-all for breast cancer, Martin said each tumor is different, especially with breast cancer.
“It’s so heavily related to the environment, the individual and what specific mutations brought it that way, such as a person’s age, BMI, race, etc.,” she said.