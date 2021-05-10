BATON ROUGE — LSU awarded 4,094 degrees during the university’s 304th commencement exercises May 7 and May 8, at various ceremonies held across campus.
“The celebration of our amazing LSU 2021 graduates at today’s commencement exercises was a wonderful culmination of a challenging academic year, during which our graduates simply would not allow any disruptions to deter them from achieving their goal and earning their degrees,” said LSU President Tom Galligan. “I’m incredibly proud of the LSU Class of 2021. I wish all of our graduates the very best, and I know they are going to do some truly amazing things in the years ahead.”
LSU’s graduating class represents 58 parishes, 49 U.S. states and 48 foreign countries. Women made up 57.96% of the class, and men made up 42.04%. The oldest graduate is 69, and the youngest is 17. Baton Rouge native Faith Corinna Smith, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences, is the second youngest student ever to be awarded an undergraduate degree at LSU.
There was no main ceremony for the spring 2021 commencement exercises. Instead, LSU’s colleges held ceremonies at venues across campus, where graduates received their diplomas. All diploma ceremonies were livestreamed and are available online at www.lsu.edu/celebration/.
Ascension Parish
Ashton Joseph Bourgeois, Gonzales
Kale Costanza, Gonzales
College of Agriculture
Kevin Randell Caster Jr., Gonzales
Danielle Christy Conti, Prairieville
Kale Costanza, Gonzales
Jeanette Rene' Courville, Prairieville
Jaden G. Cuti, Gonzales
Naomi Grace Keller, Darrow
Schyler Marie Lee, Prairieville
Michael Joseph Marchand Jr., Gonzales
Elizabeth Rae Theriot, Donaldsonville
Trace Brennan Trahan, Geismar
Montanna Leigh Wiles, St. Amant
College of Art & Design
Samantha Michelle Berkholz, Gonzales
Brannon Luke Hardy, Geismar
Payton Alexander Lenhart, Prairieville
Mary Jane Lukachick, Geismar
Dylan Caleb Roth, Gonzales
Brooke Aline Saltus, Prairieville
Landry Nicole West, Prairieville
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Dalton E. Bigner, Prairieville
Ian Brock Carter, Gonzales
Blake J. Ducoing, Prairieville
Jack P. Fuqua, Prairieville
Hannah Nicole Hernandez, Prairieville
Cameron B. Hughes, Gonzales
Sarah Renee Johnson, Prairieville
Logan Paul Langlois, Prairieville
Christian Joseph Middleton, Prairieville
Nicholas Orell Mueller, Prairieville
Lily Y. Nguyen, Prairieville
Cindy Annelle Ontiveros, Gonzales
Caitlin Fumei Pendergast, Prairieville
Emmanuel Ian Roman-Nieves, Geismar
Connor C. Tregre, Geismar
Grace Elizabeth Villa, Donaldsonville
College of Engineering
Melvin Paul Argrave IV, Prairieville
Mohammad Nidal Awad, Prairieville
John Alexander Cagayao, Gonzales
Collin Edward Cooper, Prairieville
Jacob Michael Decoteau, Gonzales
Nicholas Nathaniel Delafosse, Prairieville
Santiago Javier Diaz, Prairieville
Rachel Denise Dickens, Gonzales
Chris Michael Sidney Falgoust, Prairieville
Aaron Wilson Faulkner, Prairieville
Alexander Steven Faulkner, Prairieville
Patrick Michael Faulkner, Prairieville
Matthew Pettes Freeburgh, Prairieville
Brian David Gates, Prairieville
Emilio Jose Hidalgo, Prairieville
Tanner P. Hillman, Prairieville
Ryan Lee Johnson, Prairieville
Jaime Lynn Keller, St. Amant
Lauren Elizabeth Kleinpeter, Prairieville
Garrett Michael Landry, Prairieville
Benjamin Joseph Lauman, Prairieville
Megan Michelle LeBlanc, Sorrento
Hunter Charles Lee, Gonzales
Ana Maria Nuno Zuniga, Prairieville
Austin Alan O'Dell, Gonzales
Megan Nichole Potts, Prairieville
Joshua Marcus Riggins, Geismar
Tyler Jacob Shadle-Colon, Prairieville
Alexis Nicole Shelton, Prairieville
Ashley Carolyn Short, Gonzales
Bria Marie Sosa, Prairieville
Dylan Wolfe Stephens, Sorrento
Jack Peyton Thomas, Prairieville
Sannihith Naag Uppu, Prairieville
Mitchell William Vidrine, St. Amant
Jason Matthew Villar, St. Amant
Kiersten Claire Weidel, Prairieville
Landon Jesse Wheat, Gonzales
Seth Jared Williamson, Prairieville
Paige Elizabeth Wilson, Gonzales
Ryan Christopher Zumo, Prairieville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Gabriel Sebastian Amar, Prairieville
Kristina Grace Delaune, Prairieville
Jordan Lloyd DeSouge, Gonzales
Emma Grace Gorman, Prairieville
Kaleigh Amanda Harrell, Prairieville
Katherine Lynn Hodges, Prairieville
Dakota Jones Holgen, Gonzales
Diana Maher Khaled, Prairieville
Dawn Elizabeth Kleinpeter, Prairieville
Claire Elizabeth Legnon, St. Amant
Trinity Eileen Lopez, St. Amant
Ethan Paul Macloud, Prairieville
Molly Elizabeth Malkemus, Covington
Tyler Ducminh Pham, Prairieville
Karli Nicole Sassone, Prairieville
Sommer Anne Seitz, Prairieville
Katilyn Tierra Williams, Donaldsonville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Dhanya Basant, Geismar
Marlee Jayne Bourgeois, Gonzales
Xinqi Chen, Gonzales
Roy Cobb III, Prairieville
Daria Denise Coleman, Prairieville
Jennie Marie Delatte, Prairieville
Audrey Erin Graves, Prairieville
Borjius Jerome Guient, Gonzales
Deija Alexandra Hill, Prairieville
Blaise Tim Jackson, Prairieville
Ashley George Johnson, Donaldsonville
Shae Agnes Jones, Prairieville
Holly Elizabeth Liner, Gonzales
Victoria Ai Luong, Gonzales
Caroline Rose Marse, Prairieville
Jacob Alexander Merritt, Geismar
Cameron Mulrooney, Prairieville
Christian Scott Nielson, Prairieville
Jacob Henry Pelitire, Prairieville
Kari Grace Plunkett, Gonzales
George Thomas Reed IV, Gonzales
Dylan William Richie, Prairieville
Emily Rae Robnik, Prairieville
Keith Joseph Sheppard, Donaldsonville
Trent Edward Silvey, Prairieville
Sabria Denise Simon, Goazales
Yvonne Andrea-Lea Stevens, Gonzales
Drake Michael Vargas, Gonzales
Abbey Grace Weselak, Prairieville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Diana Carolina Carmona, Prairieville
Jacob Anthony Cheatwood, St. Amant
Truvie Dale Ficklin, Gonzales
Adrionne Nikol Kusy, Prairieville
Natalie Shea Marse, Prairieville
Briley Lynn Slaton, Prairieville
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Ryan David Bourque, Gonzales
Donovan Michael Hardison, Gonzales
Kaitlyn Nicole Nassar, Prairieville
Grantham Allen Ray, Prairieville
College of Science
Alexis Marie Aucoin, Gonzales
Malynn Catherine Bateman, Prairieville
Tyla T. Bolding, Gonzales
Ashton Joseph Bourgeois, Gonzales
Ethan Christopher Burnett, Gonzales
Brittany Rochelle Collins, Donaldsonville
Caitlin Todd Denton, Gonzales
Miranda Elizabeth Duhon, St. Amant
Tivon Mikhail Eugene, Gonzales
Juliana Elizabeth Habisreitinger, Prairieville
Julia Faith Labat, Gonzales
Caroline Rose Marse, Prairieville
Angelle Renee Naquin, Prairieville
Ivan Dinh Nguyen, Prairieville
Tirth Jignesh Kumar Patel, Prairieville
Claire Frances Renegar, Prairieville
Turner John Ogden Simmers, Prairieville
Matthew N. Tran, Geismar
Graduate School
CERTIFICATE
Aimee Elizabeth Welch-James, Prairieville
MASTER'S
Shendrekia Monique Cayette, Gonzales
Tori Greenwood Clement, Gonzales
Pierina Colina Ramos, Prairieville
Ashley Lambert Conyers, Prairieville
Connor H. Fernandez, Prairieville
Rawa Fernandez, Prairieville
Gregory L. Gonzales, St. Amant
Mallory Ann Gonzales, Gonzales
Caroline Anne Haydel, Gonzales
Beau Ryan Hill, Prairieville
McKenzie Lyn Hunter, Geismar
Marissa Corzo Lass, Prairieville
Christine C. Marchand, Gonzales
Henil Pravinbhai Patel, Gonzales
Margaret Ellen Pendergast, Prairieville
Erin Marie Roach, Prairieville
Toni Tayler Rodriguez, St. Amant
Latasha Lynn Valenzuela-Hernandez, Geismar
Jakob Stuart Ward, Prairieville
School of Veterinary Medicine
Doctorate
Charles Brady Brooks, St. Amant
East Baton Rouge Parish
College of Agriculture
Jeanne Breanna Berthelot, Zachary
Danae Nicole Cowart, Central
Shelby Ann LeBlanc, Greenwell Springs
College of Art & Design
Claytin Taylor Goss, Zachary
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Gabrielle E. Consoer, Central
Benjamin Joseph Delatte, Zachary
Gabrielle Renee' Keaton, Zachary
Austin James Odom, Zachary
Brittney Ann Payne, Central
Devyn K. Rudolph, Zachary
Emily Chane Turner, Zachary
College of Engineering
William Lane Burns, Zachary
Emma Campbell Chaney, Zachary
Richard Tyler Garcia, Zachary
Siarra Rose Gremillion, Zachary
Jeremiah James Hilario, Zachary
Dylan Matthew Holmes, Central
Jonathan Glen Hooge, Zachary
Robert Shaun Jullens, Baker
Taylor Seth LeBlanc, Greenwell Springs
Tamara Kali Martin, Zachary
Schyler Patric Mire, Zachary
John Paul Mouton, Greenwell Springs
Austin Paul Veal, Zachary
Trevor Jordan Wallace, Central
Caleb Allen Walls, Zachary
William Patrick Woodfin, Zachary
Jeremy Ryne Zuccaro, Zachary
College of Human Sciences & Education
Tejah Raymoni Scott, Greenwell Springs
Candice Miller Wilkinson, Greenwell Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Stephen Thomas Arceneaux, Greenwell Springs
Grace Kathryn Bartel, Central
Anna Grace Dean, Greenwell Springs
Kristen Lee DeFreitas, Central
Jalen Derionne Drake, Zachary
Parker Bernard Elkins, Greenwell Springs
Laci Lea Felker, Zachary
Meghan Catherine Gavin, Central
Davis Patrick Hughes, Zachary
Kylee Alise Mayeux, Central
DeLaynee Spedale Nicosia, Central
Grace Catherine Pulliam, Zachary
Breonna Joellen Raby, Baker
Carlie Elizabeth Schenk, Zachary
Noelle Alyse Shipley, Greenwell Springs
Emery Elizabeth Stovall, Zachary
Tori Johanna Whiten, Greenwell Springs
Grace Julia Williams, Zachary
Morgyn Elizabeth Young, Zachary
Manship School of Mass Communication
Matthew Aaron Cross, Central
Bennett Christian Hernandez, Zachary
Sawyer James Welborn, Central
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Christopher Michael VanDiver King, Zachary
College of Science
Brea Lynne Bonin, Zachary
Hannah Noel Cowart, Greenwell Springs
Dina Dinh, Zachary
Karli Hall, Zachary
Richard Cade Harkrider, Zachary
Mumin Saleh Ibrahim, Baker
Noelle Alyse Shipley, Greenwell Springs
Brooklyn Marie Squiers, Zachary
Graduate School
MASTER'S
Charles Carter Albert, Zachary
Jeonai do Nascimento Batista, Zachary
Andrew James Crayden, Central
Kyle Andrew Durbin, Zachary
Mason K. Goynes, Pride
Haley Elizabeth Moore, Zachary
Addison Alexa Murphey, Zachary
Rachel Lynn Packer, Zachary
Tamekia Shanta Ruth, Zachary
Madaline Ashleigh Tarver, Central
Julie Catherine Town, Zachary
School of Veterinary Medicine
Doctorate
Annie Bickham Graves, Zachary
Layne Taylor Shelton, Zachary
East Feliciana Parish
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Kathleen Lynn Dunn, Clinton
College of Engineering
Daniel Ross McClure, Ethel
College of Human Sciences & Education
Kalyn Lee Kleinpeter, Jackson
Anna Marie Rabalais, Jackson
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Alaina Gutierrez Taylor, Ethel
Aarione D. Wilson, Clinton
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Natheyon De'Hondra Taylor Jr., Clinton
Graduate School
Master's
Freddricka Carter Lee, Slaughter
Doctorate
John Keller McKowen III, Jackson
West Feliciana Parish
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Corey Glenis Havard, St. Francisville
Claudia Rose Tully, St. Francisville
Anne Claire Young, St. Francisville
College of Engineering
Abigail Anne Crabtree, St. Francisville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Desiree Nicole Jones, Port Allen
Rachel Ann Stockwell, St. Francisville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Baylie Elizabeth Heft, St. Francisville
Basia Layne Walters, St. Francisville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Jordan Taylor Percy, St. Francisville
College of Science
Caroline Grace Sparks, St. Francisville
Graduate School
CERTIFICATE
Matthew King Paxton, St. Francisville
MASTER'S
Adrean Jose Barrios Panunzio, St. Francisville
Mary Quin Louviere, St. Francisville
School of Veterinary Medicine
Doctorate
Olivia Jane Thomas, St. Francisville
Livingston Parish
Emily Lauren Bebler, Walker
Eric Steven Forbes, Holden
College of Agriculture
Kameryn Ashley Byrd, Denham Springs
Jessica Marie Francisco, Denham Springs
Jaimie Nicole Gallagher, Albany
Caitlin Rose Holder, Springfield
Lauren Brooke Johnson, Denham Springs
Layni Kirsten LeBlanc, Walker
Brittany Ann Morrison, Denham Springs
Sullivan Michael Peay, Denham Springs
Kadence Alana Richards, Springfield
Ashley Nicole Wheat, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Austin James Beck, Walker
Jayley Carryl Clouatre, Denham Springs
Nicole Edmonston, Walker
Allie Drue Erwin, Denham Springs
Caitlin Iris Navo, Denham Springs
Jensen Paige Williams, Denham Springs
Victoria Elizabeth Wilson, Denham Springs
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Abbey Michel Andermann, Walker
Amber Renee Black, Walker
Lyriel Shiva Dupre, Denham Springs
Rileigh Kate Fontenot, Denham Springs
Amy Nicole Hadden, Denham Springs
Jingxu Lan, Denham Springs
Susan Katheryn Lynch, Denham Springs
Rebecca Anne McGinnis, Livingston
Vallory A. Mustachia, Denham Springs
Jessica Paige Rabalais, Denham Springs
Hope Alyse Wilkinson, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Jacob Allen Antie, Denham Springs
Dillon Michael John Boyle, Denham Springs
Daniel Louis Carpenter, Denham Springs
Tanner Wade Clouatre, Denham Springs
Dallin Wade Cummings, Satsuma
Logan Matthew Gard, Walker
Andrews Samuel Hyde, Walker
Madeline Elizabeth Ingram, Denham Springs
Devin Michael Leader, Denham Springs
Alyssa Corrine Lingle, Denham Springs
Kyle Joseph Marciante, Denham Springs
Alaina Ann Marcomb, Denham Springs
Devin Mitchell McDowell, Denham Springs
Christian Bryan Middlebrook, Denham Springs
Haley Marie Newman, Walker
Jordan Daniel Paline, Denham Springs
Tristen Louis Penton, Watson
Miguel Pereira Ruiz, Livingston
Brianna Leigh Tullier, Walker
Connor Reid Turner, Albany
Alyssa Lane Wilson, Walker
College of Human Sciences & Education
Anna Claire Brock, Denham Springs
Jessica Renee Cheatham, French Settlement
Braden Joshua Doughty, Denham Springs
Kelsey Denee Dugar, Denham Springs
Logan Cory Eblen, Walker
Kristina Danielle Harbin, Watson
Kamryn Alise King, Denham Springs
Kallie Ann Pope, Denham Springs
Charity Elisabeth Rogers, Denham Springs
Hannah Elysse Williams, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Shelley A. Ardonne, Denham Springs
Emily Lauren Bebler, Walker
Sydney Lynn Becnel, Maurepas
Amber Renee Black, Walker
Peyton Elizabeth Burke, Denham Springs
Emily Anne Coco, Denham Springs
Kayla Breanne Covington, Walker
Kendall Taylor Craig, Watson
Connor Reece Crenshaw, Denham Springs
Eric Steven Forbes, Holden
Victoria Elizabeth Foret, Denham Springs
Peyton Uriah Hodges, Watson
Raquel Graciela Mason, Walker
Daniel Charles Meyers, Walker
Amber Michelle Morrison, Denham Springs
Katelyn Michelle Prescott, Walker
Kaitlyn Grace Rayborn, Livingston
Noah Christian Tate, Walker
Jaidyn Faith Weaver, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Schylar Morgan Harris, Denham Springs
Sarah Ann-Marie Hubbard, Watson
Mallory Dannette LaBorde, Watson
Rylee Claire Lanoux, Denham Springs
Susan Katheryn Lynch, Denham Springs
Emily Elizabeth Maranto, Watson
Abigail Reese O'Donoghue, Denham Springs
Katelyn Michelle Prescott, Walker
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Colton Paul Johnson, Denham Springs
Blakelynn Nicole Prettelt, Walker
Brandon Michael Schittone, Walker
College of Science
Breanna Marie Blount, Springfield
Tyler Matthew Carollo, Holden
Carlie Margaret Hill, Watson
Kayla Elaine Lewis, Livingston
Brad Michael Melancon, Watson
Victoria Carmen Rittell, Denham Springs
Juan E. Rojas-Gonzalez, Springfield
Alejandra Nicole Sauhing, Denham Springs
Sharandeep K. Singh, Denham Springs
William Scott Smith, Denham Springs
Crissy Renee Waters, Walker
Graduate School
CERTIFICATE
Jennifer Creel Bevill, Walker
MASTER'S
Kandyl Jadeyn Barras, Denham Springs
Louie Fletcher Bickham III, Denham Springs
Amber Nicole DePoy, Denham Springs
Michelle Ann Graffeo, Denham Springs
Landon Shay Rainey, Denham Springs
Samantha Marie Roshto, Denham Springs
Bridgette Nicole Roundtree, Denham Springs
Doctorate
Laura Blount Carper, Holden
Chester Ira Parrott, Walker
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Agriculture
Olivia Isabel Broussard, Ponchatoula
Cassie Lynne Faunce, Loranger
Lance Michael McCalla, Loranger
Macee Carlynn Rainey, Ponchatoula
Carolyn Kay Reed, Amite
Zachary Taylor Reid, Roseland
College of Art & Design
Christine Marie Davis, Amite
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Shelby Kate Wainright, Hammond
College of Engineering
Parker Stephens Amar, Hammond
Justin Wade Bankston, Loranger
Cody Chen, Ponchatoula
Eric Chen, Ponchatoula
Cody Logan Hampton, Ponchatoula
Dante Quintin Jones, Hammond
Dylan Thomas Larkin, Ponchatoula
Wyatt Thomas Ott, Hammond
Jacob Shelby Pardue, Ponchatoula
Parth S. Patel, Ponchatoula
Zachary Jefferson Powell, Hammond
Austin Paul Roy, Ponchatoula
Karson Kent Spears, Amite
Charles Laurence Velasquez Jr., Ponchatoula
College of Human Sciences & Education
Parker Joseph LaBorde, Hammond
Rachel Lauren Moreno, Ponchatoula
Codi Rae Settoon, Ponchatoula
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Sydney Briana Barnes, Hammond
John Marlin Blackwell III, Kentwood
Jessee Carlton Fleenor, Loranger
Kaylee Marie Hendrix, Robert
Jackson Gammill Ragan, Hammond
Teddi Elizabeth Rayborn, Ponchatoula
Madison Taylor Vicknair, Ponchatoula
Courtney Desir'ee Williams, Hammond
Manship School of Mass Communication
Mary Frances Chauvin, Hammond
Elise T. Girdwood, Hammond
College of Science
Alexander Charles du Plooy, Hammond
Richard Albert Henry II, Ponchatoula
Graduate School
Master's
Marla Renee Allen, Roseland
Ashlyn Dale Bridges, Ponchatoula
Lundyn Alexis Harrelson, Amite
John Philip St. Cyr, Hammond
Parker D. Vaughan, Hammond
Whitney Nicole Wallace, Amite
School of Veterinary Medicine
Doctorate
Alexandra Ann von Almen, Ponchatoula