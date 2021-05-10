BATON ROUGE — LSU awarded 4,094 degrees during the university’s 304th commencement exercises May 7 and May 8, at various ceremonies held across campus.

“The celebration of our amazing LSU 2021 graduates at today’s commencement exercises was a wonderful culmination of a challenging academic year, during which our graduates simply would not allow any disruptions to deter them from achieving their goal and earning their degrees,” said LSU President Tom Galligan. “I’m incredibly proud of the LSU Class of 2021. I wish all of our graduates the very best, and I know they are going to do some truly amazing things in the years ahead.”

LSU’s graduating class represents 58 parishes, 49 U.S. states and 48 foreign countries. Women made up 57.96% of the class, and men made up 42.04%. The oldest graduate is 69, and the youngest is 17. Baton Rouge native Faith Corinna Smith, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences, is the second youngest student ever to be awarded an undergraduate degree at LSU.

There was no main ceremony for the spring 2021 commencement exercises. Instead, LSU’s colleges held ceremonies at venues across campus, where graduates received their diplomas. All diploma ceremonies were livestreamed and are available online at www.lsu.edu/celebration/.

Ascension Parish

Ashton Joseph Bourgeois, Gonzales

Kale Costanza, Gonzales

College of Agriculture

Kevin Randell Caster Jr., Gonzales

Danielle Christy Conti, Prairieville

Kale Costanza, Gonzales

Jeanette Rene' Courville, Prairieville

Jaden G. Cuti, Gonzales

Naomi Grace Keller, Darrow

Schyler Marie Lee, Prairieville

Michael Joseph Marchand Jr., Gonzales

Elizabeth Rae Theriot, Donaldsonville

Trace Brennan Trahan, Geismar

Montanna Leigh Wiles, St. Amant

College of Art & Design

Samantha Michelle Berkholz, Gonzales

Brannon Luke Hardy, Geismar

Payton Alexander Lenhart, Prairieville

Mary Jane Lukachick, Geismar

Dylan Caleb Roth, Gonzales

Brooke Aline Saltus, Prairieville

Landry Nicole West, Prairieville

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Dalton E. Bigner, Prairieville

Ian Brock Carter, Gonzales

Blake J. Ducoing, Prairieville

Jack P. Fuqua, Prairieville

Hannah Nicole Hernandez, Prairieville

Cameron B. Hughes, Gonzales

Sarah Renee Johnson, Prairieville

Logan Paul Langlois, Prairieville

Christian Joseph Middleton, Prairieville

Nicholas Orell Mueller, Prairieville

Lily Y. Nguyen, Prairieville

Cindy Annelle Ontiveros, Gonzales

Caitlin Fumei Pendergast, Prairieville

Emmanuel Ian Roman-Nieves, Geismar

Connor C. Tregre, Geismar

Grace Elizabeth Villa, Donaldsonville

College of Engineering

Melvin Paul Argrave IV, Prairieville

Mohammad Nidal Awad, Prairieville

John Alexander Cagayao, Gonzales

Collin Edward Cooper, Prairieville

Jacob Michael Decoteau, Gonzales

Nicholas Nathaniel Delafosse, Prairieville

Santiago Javier Diaz, Prairieville

Rachel Denise Dickens, Gonzales

Chris Michael Sidney Falgoust, Prairieville

Aaron Wilson Faulkner, Prairieville

Alexander Steven Faulkner, Prairieville

Patrick Michael Faulkner, Prairieville

Matthew Pettes Freeburgh, Prairieville

Brian David Gates, Prairieville

Emilio Jose Hidalgo, Prairieville

Tanner P. Hillman, Prairieville

Ryan Lee Johnson, Prairieville

Jaime Lynn Keller, St. Amant

Lauren Elizabeth Kleinpeter, Prairieville

Garrett Michael Landry, Prairieville

Benjamin Joseph Lauman, Prairieville

Megan Michelle LeBlanc, Sorrento

Hunter Charles Lee, Gonzales

Ana Maria Nuno Zuniga, Prairieville

Austin Alan O'Dell, Gonzales

Megan Nichole Potts, Prairieville

Joshua Marcus Riggins, Geismar

Tyler Jacob Shadle-Colon, Prairieville

Alexis Nicole Shelton, Prairieville

Ashley Carolyn Short, Gonzales

Bria Marie Sosa, Prairieville

Dylan Wolfe Stephens, Sorrento

Jack Peyton Thomas, Prairieville

Sannihith Naag Uppu, Prairieville

Mitchell William Vidrine, St. Amant

Jason Matthew Villar, St. Amant

Kiersten Claire Weidel, Prairieville

Landon Jesse Wheat, Gonzales

Seth Jared Williamson, Prairieville

Paige Elizabeth Wilson, Gonzales

Ryan Christopher Zumo, Prairieville

College of Human Sciences & Education

Gabriel Sebastian Amar, Prairieville

Kristina Grace Delaune, Prairieville

Jordan Lloyd DeSouge, Gonzales

Emma Grace Gorman, Prairieville

Kaleigh Amanda Harrell, Prairieville

Katherine Lynn Hodges, Prairieville

Dakota Jones Holgen, Gonzales

Diana Maher Khaled, Prairieville

Dawn Elizabeth Kleinpeter, Prairieville

Claire Elizabeth Legnon, St. Amant

Trinity Eileen Lopez, St. Amant

Ethan Paul Macloud, Prairieville

Molly Elizabeth Malkemus, Covington

Tyler Ducminh Pham, Prairieville

Karli Nicole Sassone, Prairieville

Sommer Anne Seitz, Prairieville

Katilyn Tierra Williams, Donaldsonville

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Dhanya Basant, Geismar

Marlee Jayne Bourgeois, Gonzales

Xinqi Chen, Gonzales

Roy Cobb III, Prairieville

Daria Denise Coleman, Prairieville

Jennie Marie Delatte, Prairieville

Audrey Erin Graves, Prairieville

Borjius Jerome Guient, Gonzales

Deija Alexandra Hill, Prairieville

Blaise Tim Jackson, Prairieville

Ashley George Johnson, Donaldsonville

Shae Agnes Jones, Prairieville

Holly Elizabeth Liner, Gonzales

Victoria Ai Luong, Gonzales

Caroline Rose Marse, Prairieville

Jacob Alexander Merritt, Geismar

Cameron Mulrooney, Prairieville

Christian Scott Nielson, Prairieville

Jacob Henry Pelitire, Prairieville

Kari Grace Plunkett, Gonzales

George Thomas Reed IV, Gonzales

Dylan William Richie, Prairieville

Emily Rae Robnik, Prairieville

Keith Joseph Sheppard, Donaldsonville

Trent Edward Silvey, Prairieville

Sabria Denise Simon, Goazales

Yvonne Andrea-Lea Stevens, Gonzales

Drake Michael Vargas, Gonzales

Abbey Grace Weselak, Prairieville

Manship School of Mass Communication

Diana Carolina Carmona, Prairieville

Jacob Anthony Cheatwood, St. Amant

Truvie Dale Ficklin, Gonzales

Adrionne Nikol Kusy, Prairieville

Natalie Shea Marse, Prairieville

Briley Lynn Slaton, Prairieville

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Ryan David Bourque, Gonzales

Donovan Michael Hardison, Gonzales

Kaitlyn Nicole Nassar, Prairieville

Grantham Allen Ray, Prairieville

College of Science

Alexis Marie Aucoin, Gonzales

Malynn Catherine Bateman, Prairieville

Tyla T. Bolding, Gonzales

Ashton Joseph Bourgeois, Gonzales

Ethan Christopher Burnett, Gonzales

Brittany Rochelle Collins, Donaldsonville

Caitlin Todd Denton, Gonzales

Miranda Elizabeth Duhon, St. Amant

Tivon Mikhail Eugene, Gonzales

Juliana Elizabeth Habisreitinger, Prairieville

Julia Faith Labat, Gonzales

Caroline Rose Marse, Prairieville

Angelle Renee Naquin, Prairieville

Ivan Dinh Nguyen, Prairieville

Tirth Jignesh Kumar Patel, Prairieville

Claire Frances Renegar, Prairieville

Turner John Ogden Simmers, Prairieville

Matthew N. Tran, Geismar

Graduate School

CERTIFICATE

Aimee Elizabeth Welch-James, Prairieville

MASTER'S

Shendrekia Monique Cayette, Gonzales

Tori Greenwood Clement, Gonzales

Pierina Colina Ramos, Prairieville

Ashley Lambert Conyers, Prairieville

Connor H. Fernandez, Prairieville

Rawa Fernandez, Prairieville

Gregory L. Gonzales, St. Amant

Mallory Ann Gonzales, Gonzales

Caroline Anne Haydel, Gonzales

Beau Ryan Hill, Prairieville

McKenzie Lyn Hunter, Geismar

Marissa Corzo Lass, Prairieville

Christine C. Marchand, Gonzales

Henil Pravinbhai Patel, Gonzales

Margaret Ellen Pendergast, Prairieville

Erin Marie Roach, Prairieville

Toni Tayler Rodriguez, St. Amant

Latasha Lynn Valenzuela-Hernandez, Geismar

Jakob Stuart Ward, Prairieville

School of Veterinary Medicine

Doctorate

Charles Brady Brooks, St. Amant

East Baton Rouge Parish

College of Agriculture

Jeanne Breanna Berthelot, Zachary

Danae Nicole Cowart, Central

Shelby Ann LeBlanc, Greenwell Springs

College of Art & Design

Claytin Taylor Goss, Zachary

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Gabrielle E. Consoer, Central

Benjamin Joseph Delatte, Zachary

Gabrielle Renee' Keaton, Zachary

Austin James Odom, Zachary

Brittney Ann Payne, Central

Devyn K. Rudolph, Zachary

Emily Chane Turner, Zachary

College of Engineering

William Lane Burns, Zachary

Emma Campbell Chaney, Zachary

Richard Tyler Garcia, Zachary

Siarra Rose Gremillion, Zachary

Jeremiah James Hilario, Zachary

Dylan Matthew Holmes, Central

Jonathan Glen Hooge, Zachary

Robert Shaun Jullens, Baker

Taylor Seth LeBlanc, Greenwell Springs

Tamara Kali Martin, Zachary

Schyler Patric Mire, Zachary

John Paul Mouton, Greenwell Springs

Austin Paul Veal, Zachary

Trevor Jordan Wallace, Central

Caleb Allen Walls, Zachary

William Patrick Woodfin, Zachary

Jeremy Ryne Zuccaro, Zachary

College of Human Sciences & Education

Tejah Raymoni Scott, Greenwell Springs

Candice Miller Wilkinson, Greenwell Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Stephen Thomas Arceneaux, Greenwell Springs

Grace Kathryn Bartel, Central

Anna Grace Dean, Greenwell Springs

Kristen Lee DeFreitas, Central

Jalen Derionne Drake, Zachary

Parker Bernard Elkins, Greenwell Springs

Laci Lea Felker, Zachary

Meghan Catherine Gavin, Central

Davis Patrick Hughes, Zachary

Kylee Alise Mayeux, Central

DeLaynee Spedale Nicosia, Central

Grace Catherine Pulliam, Zachary

Breonna Joellen Raby, Baker

Carlie Elizabeth Schenk, Zachary

Noelle Alyse Shipley, Greenwell Springs

Emery Elizabeth Stovall, Zachary

Tori Johanna Whiten, Greenwell Springs

Grace Julia Williams, Zachary

Morgyn Elizabeth Young, Zachary

Manship School of Mass Communication

Matthew Aaron Cross, Central

Bennett Christian Hernandez, Zachary

Sawyer James Welborn, Central

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Christopher Michael VanDiver King, Zachary

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

College of Science

Brea Lynne Bonin, Zachary

Hannah Noel Cowart, Greenwell Springs

Dina Dinh, Zachary

Karli Hall, Zachary

Richard Cade Harkrider, Zachary

Mumin Saleh Ibrahim, Baker

Noelle Alyse Shipley, Greenwell Springs

Brooklyn Marie Squiers, Zachary

Graduate School

MASTER'S

Charles Carter Albert, Zachary

Jeonai do Nascimento Batista, Zachary

Andrew James Crayden, Central

Kyle Andrew Durbin, Zachary

Mason K. Goynes, Pride

Haley Elizabeth Moore, Zachary

Addison Alexa Murphey, Zachary

Rachel Lynn Packer, Zachary

Tamekia Shanta Ruth, Zachary

Madaline Ashleigh Tarver, Central

Julie Catherine Town, Zachary

School of Veterinary Medicine

Doctorate

Annie Bickham Graves, Zachary

Layne Taylor Shelton, Zachary

East Feliciana Parish

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Kathleen Lynn Dunn, Clinton

College of Engineering

Daniel Ross McClure, Ethel

College of Human Sciences & Education

Kalyn Lee Kleinpeter, Jackson

Anna Marie Rabalais, Jackson

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Alaina Gutierrez Taylor, Ethel

Aarione D. Wilson, Clinton

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Natheyon De'Hondra Taylor Jr., Clinton

Graduate School

Master's

Freddricka Carter Lee, Slaughter

Doctorate

John Keller McKowen III, Jackson

West Feliciana Parish

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Corey Glenis Havard, St. Francisville

Claudia Rose Tully, St. Francisville

Anne Claire Young, St. Francisville

College of Engineering

Abigail Anne Crabtree, St. Francisville

College of Human Sciences & Education

Desiree Nicole Jones, Port Allen

Rachel Ann Stockwell, St. Francisville

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Baylie Elizabeth Heft, St. Francisville

Basia Layne Walters, St. Francisville

Manship School of Mass Communication

Jordan Taylor Percy, St. Francisville

College of Science

Caroline Grace Sparks, St. Francisville

Graduate School

CERTIFICATE

Matthew King Paxton, St. Francisville

MASTER'S

Adrean Jose Barrios Panunzio, St. Francisville

Mary Quin Louviere, St. Francisville

School of Veterinary Medicine

Doctorate

Olivia Jane Thomas, St. Francisville

Livingston Parish

Emily Lauren Bebler, Walker

Eric Steven Forbes, Holden

College of Agriculture

Kameryn Ashley Byrd, Denham Springs

Jessica Marie Francisco, Denham Springs

Jaimie Nicole Gallagher, Albany

Caitlin Rose Holder, Springfield

Lauren Brooke Johnson, Denham Springs

Layni Kirsten LeBlanc, Walker

Brittany Ann Morrison, Denham Springs

Sullivan Michael Peay, Denham Springs

Kadence Alana Richards, Springfield

Ashley Nicole Wheat, Denham Springs

College of Art & Design

Austin James Beck, Walker

Jayley Carryl Clouatre, Denham Springs

Nicole Edmonston, Walker

Allie Drue Erwin, Denham Springs

Caitlin Iris Navo, Denham Springs

Jensen Paige Williams, Denham Springs

Victoria Elizabeth Wilson, Denham Springs

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Abbey Michel Andermann, Walker

Amber Renee Black, Walker

Lyriel Shiva Dupre, Denham Springs

Rileigh Kate Fontenot, Denham Springs

Amy Nicole Hadden, Denham Springs

Jingxu Lan, Denham Springs

Susan Katheryn Lynch, Denham Springs

Rebecca Anne McGinnis, Livingston

Vallory A. Mustachia, Denham Springs

Jessica Paige Rabalais, Denham Springs

Hope Alyse Wilkinson, Denham Springs

College of Engineering

Jacob Allen Antie, Denham Springs

Dillon Michael John Boyle, Denham Springs

Daniel Louis Carpenter, Denham Springs

Tanner Wade Clouatre, Denham Springs

Dallin Wade Cummings, Satsuma

Logan Matthew Gard, Walker

Andrews Samuel Hyde, Walker

Madeline Elizabeth Ingram, Denham Springs

Devin Michael Leader, Denham Springs

Alyssa Corrine Lingle, Denham Springs

Kyle Joseph Marciante, Denham Springs

Alaina Ann Marcomb, Denham Springs

Devin Mitchell McDowell, Denham Springs

Christian Bryan Middlebrook, Denham Springs

Haley Marie Newman, Walker

Jordan Daniel Paline, Denham Springs

Tristen Louis Penton, Watson

Miguel Pereira Ruiz, Livingston

Brianna Leigh Tullier, Walker

Connor Reid Turner, Albany

Alyssa Lane Wilson, Walker

College of Human Sciences & Education

Anna Claire Brock, Denham Springs

Jessica Renee Cheatham, French Settlement

Braden Joshua Doughty, Denham Springs

Kelsey Denee Dugar, Denham Springs

Logan Cory Eblen, Walker

Kristina Danielle Harbin, Watson

Kamryn Alise King, Denham Springs

Kallie Ann Pope, Denham Springs

Charity Elisabeth Rogers, Denham Springs

Hannah Elysse Williams, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Shelley A. Ardonne, Denham Springs

Emily Lauren Bebler, Walker

Sydney Lynn Becnel, Maurepas

Amber Renee Black, Walker

Peyton Elizabeth Burke, Denham Springs

Emily Anne Coco, Denham Springs

Kayla Breanne Covington, Walker

Kendall Taylor Craig, Watson

Connor Reece Crenshaw, Denham Springs

Eric Steven Forbes, Holden

Victoria Elizabeth Foret, Denham Springs

Peyton Uriah Hodges, Watson

Raquel Graciela Mason, Walker

Daniel Charles Meyers, Walker

Amber Michelle Morrison, Denham Springs

Katelyn Michelle Prescott, Walker

Kaitlyn Grace Rayborn, Livingston

Noah Christian Tate, Walker

Jaidyn Faith Weaver, Denham Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

Schylar Morgan Harris, Denham Springs

Sarah Ann-Marie Hubbard, Watson

Mallory Dannette LaBorde, Watson

Rylee Claire Lanoux, Denham Springs

Susan Katheryn Lynch, Denham Springs

Emily Elizabeth Maranto, Watson

Abigail Reese O'Donoghue, Denham Springs

Katelyn Michelle Prescott, Walker

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Colton Paul Johnson, Denham Springs

Blakelynn Nicole Prettelt, Walker

Brandon Michael Schittone, Walker

College of Science

Breanna Marie Blount, Springfield

Tyler Matthew Carollo, Holden

Carlie Margaret Hill, Watson

Kayla Elaine Lewis, Livingston

Brad Michael Melancon, Watson

Victoria Carmen Rittell, Denham Springs

Juan E. Rojas-Gonzalez, Springfield

Alejandra Nicole Sauhing, Denham Springs

Sharandeep K. Singh, Denham Springs

William Scott Smith, Denham Springs

Crissy Renee Waters, Walker

Graduate School

CERTIFICATE

Jennifer Creel Bevill, Walker

MASTER'S

Kandyl Jadeyn Barras, Denham Springs

Louie Fletcher Bickham III, Denham Springs

Amber Nicole DePoy, Denham Springs

Michelle Ann Graffeo, Denham Springs

Landon Shay Rainey, Denham Springs

Samantha Marie Roshto, Denham Springs

Bridgette Nicole Roundtree, Denham Springs

Doctorate

Laura Blount Carper, Holden

Chester Ira Parrott, Walker

Tangipahoa Parish

College of Agriculture

Olivia Isabel Broussard, Ponchatoula

Cassie Lynne Faunce, Loranger

Lance Michael McCalla, Loranger

Macee Carlynn Rainey, Ponchatoula

Carolyn Kay Reed, Amite

Zachary Taylor Reid, Roseland

College of Art & Design

Christine Marie Davis, Amite

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Shelby Kate Wainright, Hammond

College of Engineering

Parker Stephens Amar, Hammond

Justin Wade Bankston, Loranger

Cody Chen, Ponchatoula

Eric Chen, Ponchatoula

Cody Logan Hampton, Ponchatoula

Dante Quintin Jones, Hammond

Dylan Thomas Larkin, Ponchatoula

Wyatt Thomas Ott, Hammond

Jacob Shelby Pardue, Ponchatoula

Parth S. Patel, Ponchatoula

Zachary Jefferson Powell, Hammond

Austin Paul Roy, Ponchatoula

Karson Kent Spears, Amite

Charles Laurence Velasquez Jr., Ponchatoula

College of Human Sciences & Education

Parker Joseph LaBorde, Hammond

Rachel Lauren Moreno, Ponchatoula

Codi Rae Settoon, Ponchatoula

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Sydney Briana Barnes, Hammond

John Marlin Blackwell III, Kentwood

Jessee Carlton Fleenor, Loranger

Kaylee Marie Hendrix, Robert

Jackson Gammill Ragan, Hammond

Teddi Elizabeth Rayborn, Ponchatoula

Madison Taylor Vicknair, Ponchatoula

Courtney Desir'ee Williams, Hammond

Manship School of Mass Communication

Mary Frances Chauvin, Hammond

Elise T. Girdwood, Hammond

College of Science

Alexander Charles du Plooy, Hammond

Richard Albert Henry II, Ponchatoula

Graduate School

Master's

Marla Renee Allen, Roseland

Ashlyn Dale Bridges, Ponchatoula

Lundyn Alexis Harrelson, Amite

John Philip St. Cyr, Hammond

Parker D. Vaughan, Hammond

Whitney Nicole Wallace, Amite

School of Veterinary Medicine

Doctorate

Alexandra Ann von Almen, Ponchatoula

View comments