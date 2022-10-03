Gonzales-based Rescue Alliance and the Louisiana Pet Food Bank are in need of pet food and supplies to assist people impacted by Hurricane Ian.
The bank, a division of Rescue Alliance, "is in desperate need of cat and dog food more than anything but all supplies are still needed so we can continue to assist those impacted by the recent disasters," a news release said. "We are collecting not only pet food and supply donations but also monetary donations for our rescue teams to head to different parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian to rescue animals and distribute supplies."
To donate to the disaster response program, visit the Amazon Store list at https://a.co/5XppFSy or visit petsmart.com and have it sent to PetSmart 2296 in Gonzales under the name Rescue Alliance.
Donations can also be sent to PetStar Animal Care of Prairieville, 38432 W. Airline Drive; PetSmart Gonzales, 40451 Lowes Ave.; or United Cajun Navy's drop-off site, 11075 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge. Donations also are being accepted via PayPal at http://paypal.me/rescuealliance; via Venmo @Rescue-Alliance; via Cash App at $RescueAlliance; or via https://donorbox.org/hurricane-ian-response.
For more information, email rescue1@animalrecovery.org.