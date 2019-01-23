Olivia Bourgeois, from Gonzales, donned a red ballgown for competition Saturday in the Very Special Miss Louisiana Pageant in Hammond.
She blew a kiss to the judges as she walked on stage.
The pageant was an opportunity for girls and women through age 40 with special needs to participate in a competition designed for their unique needs and talents.
The pageant is a fundraiser for TARC, a Hammond agency that provides opportunities for children and adults with disabilities to realize their full potential and to become self-directed and contributing citizens.
Bourgeois won fourth place in her age category.