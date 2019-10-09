THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
INTERNET BASICS: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Intended for people with little or no experience with the internet. Participants will be introduced to the internet, learn how it works, and learn how to explore the web using Microsoft Internet Explorer. (225) 647-3955.
FRIDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
MAKE AND TAKE — PAINT A PUMPKIN: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville and Dutchtown Libraries. If you love crafting with your little ones, come to Ascension Parish Library and celebrate fall by painting pumpkins, paint, glitter, and more so you can let your imagination run wild to create the perfect decoration for fall. Designed for children of all ages. Younger children may need assistance from an adult or older sibling. Donaldsonville (225) 473-8052, Dutchtown (225) 673-8699.
MONDAY
TOTAL JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Register by calling (225) 621-2906 or email Diane.Hodges@fmolhs.org.
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
TUESDAY
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT PUBLISHER: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Publisher 2016. (225) 473-8052.
RIBBON CUTTING: 11:30 a.m., Humble Beauty Bar, 435 La. 931, Gonzales. Celebrate the opening of Humble Beauty Bar with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
STARTING AND FINANCING A SMALL BUSINESS: 1 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. A two-hour seminar designed for individuals who want to learn what it takes to start and run a successful small business. The program will focus on helping participants learn how to determine the feasibility of their idea as well as how to obtain a small business loan. Registration is required by calling the library at (225) 647-3955.
Oct. 17
PAINT A BIRDHOUSE!: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. The library will provide the birdhouse and then you'll use a variety of paints to decorate it however you wish. All you need is your imagination. Registration is required to attend by calling (225) 473-8052.