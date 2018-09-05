The Prairieville Fire Department will hold a Sept. 11 memorial program at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Station 30, 14517 La. 73, Prairieville. The program will commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which killed 2,977 people.
The keynote speaker will be Prairieville Fire Chief Mark Stewart, who worked at Ground Zero as part of a federal response team during the rescue and recovery phases at the World Trade Center site. The Prairieville Fire Department's World Trade Center memorial steel will be on display.