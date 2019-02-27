Gonzales Middle School students receive donation of school clothing Advocate staff report Feb 27, 2019 - 2:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Gonzales Middle School students Leilane Quezada, Ta’Ailya Muse and Neo Morris are seen with Emily Anselmo, far left, assistant manager of the Van Heusen store at the Tanger Outlet Center. PROVIDED PHOTO Gonzales Middle School student Lelanie Quezada is seen with Candy Corley, an employee of the Lane Bryant store at the Tanger Outlet Center. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Two stores at the Tanger Outlet Center, Van Heusen and Lane Bryant, recently donated school pants to students at Gonzales Middle School. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Tanger Outlet Center Gonzales Middle School View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email