'Shakespeare in Love' auditions set
The Ascension Community Theatre is holding auditions 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday at its theater, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales, for its upcoming production of " Shakespeare in Love."
As play is for mature audiences, no one under 18 is allowed to audition. English accents are preferred. when scenes have been chosen for auditions, PDF version will be available for download on website. Look for updates on Facebook at facebook.com/actgonzales.
River Region Art Association ribbon-cutting
The ribbon-cutting for the River Region Art Association Depot Gallery is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 29.
The Gallery is at 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
Light refreshments will be served and several artists will be painting before and after the ceremony. Music for the event will be by Serenity. Members of the Gallery will be available to talk about the paintings, classes and the Santa Shop, which is now open.
For more information, call (225) 644-8496.
Crafting workshops at the Depot Gallery
Free holiday craft workshops for adults will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, at the Depot Gallery of the River Region Art Association, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
The gallery will provide all the materials for making holiday bottle people from papier-mâché. To register, call the gallery at (225) 644-8496.
At the library
Browse through the list of programs going on at the Ascension Parish Library. For more information, visit www.myapl.org.
LEGO CLUB: First-time builders and masters of Lego construction are both welcome when the Ascension Parish Library Lego Club gathers at 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at the Donaldsonville Branch Library, 500 Mississippi St. Participants can choose whether to tackle the Lego Challenge or build whatever they like. The library will provide the Legos, but materials and creations must stay at the library. Duplo Blocks and Mega Blocks will be available for younger children. For information, call (225) 473-8052.
COOKIE SWAP: The Ascension Parish Library’s annual Cookie Swap gets underway at 9 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Donaldsonville Branch, 500 Mississippi St.
Family and friends can create jolly candleholders and, of course, share and swap homemade cookies and recipes with others. Registration is required; call (225) 473-8052.
Honoring those who served
Wreaths are on sale for the fourth annual Ascension Parish Wreaths Across America Day.
On Dec. 15, members of the Ascension Parish community will gather to honor veterans during the holiday season as part of Wreaths Across America Day. The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park, 612 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales.
Donations and specific requests are being accepted for Ascension Parish’s event. The wreaths are $15 each. For an order form or more information, email ascvetspark@gmail.com or call (225) 612-0805. Wreaths can be ordered online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/16100/groups/?relatedIds=0.