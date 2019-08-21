The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Aug. 8-15:
Aug. 8
North, Andreanea Ellavontay: 24, 915 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Batiste, Renelle: 27, 613 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, no seat belt, failure to appear in court.
Wambsgans, Tayler Michael: 27, 135 Oklahoma St., Baton Rouge, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, failure to appear in court.
Garrison, Aquindice: 28, 408 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Morris, Eric D.: 26, 9195 Methodist St., Convent, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Aug. 9
Detillier, Raleigh J.: 33, 41136 Mandalay Drive, Sorrento, careless operation, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, operating while intoxicated.
Williams, Rebecca: 46, 426 Sycamore Loop, Laplace, failure to appear in court.
Clifton, Rebecca L.: 42, 7322 La. 1, Belle Rose, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Winfrey, Dairius: 23, address unavailable, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, failure to appear in court.
Garnett, Anthony Greg: 39, 17650 Magnolia Trace St., Greenwell Springs, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony residential contractor fraud.
Meche, David: 39, 113 Landry St., Donaldsonville, state probation violation, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Killian, Jesse: 28, 27054 La. 16, Bogalusa, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Wallis, Calvin: 47, 13644 Airline Highway, 10, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Gaudin, Morgan: 24, 13220 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales, state probation violation.
Vicknair Jr., Charles J.: 45, 14166 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Prairieville, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery.
Blunt, Robert L.: 48, 1908 S. Gaudin Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Denn, Cathryn Denise: 53, 22821 La. 22, Maurepas, failure to appear in court, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Scott, Zoe: 28, 1961 Southpointe Drive, Baton Rouge, resisting an officer.
Torres, Ricardo Ramiro: 51, 1903 Guinevere St., Arlington, Texas, simple battery.
Aug. 10
Cifreo, Michael W.: 28, 41481 Hearthstone Ave., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Hebert, Ashley: 32, 1735 Saul Ave., Zachary, simple battery.
Parks Jr., Cleveland Thomas: 38, 37313 La. 74, Lot 7, Geismar, violations of protective orders, failure to appear in court.
Covington, Shannon Edward: 35, 13393 Bourgeois Road, Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, violations of registration provisions/switched license plate, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motor-driven cycles, criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts of simple burglary/all others, misdemeanor theft.
Rodney, Tramaine: 32, 134 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Winkler, Jason: 39, 824 Arcadia Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, no motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Harris, Darron L.: 38, 409 Fourth St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Allen Jr., Danny Gene: 45, 40107 La. 74, Gonzales, felony theft.
Lambert, Allison: 32, 13897 Old River Road, Maurepas, misdemeanor theft.
Long, Melvin B.: 58, 5010 Iberville, St. Gabriel, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, no seat belt, careless operation.
Gomez, Tajramir A.: 34, 1417 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, no seat belt.
Aug. 11
Breaux, Christy: 39, 45475 Rodney Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Edwards, Wesley: 44, 7012 Peach St., Baton Rouge, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated.
Dugas, Brady: 33, 41490 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Yarbrough, Michelle Christine: 46, 39122 Country Drive, Prairieville, state probation violation, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Godeaux, Kimberleigh Lacey: 19, 41106 Rustling Oak Drive, Prairieville, obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud or forgery.
Williams Jr., Eldridge B.: 43, 13202 Dutchtown Lakes Drive, Geismar, simple assault.
Anderson, Kevon: 19, 37313 La. 74, 114, Geismar, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property.
Marroquin, Wilfredo Sirin: 38, 123 Pookey, Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of felony battery of a police officer/in legal custody, resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Harbor, Jovan Broomfold: 36, 3041 Ohio St., Kenner, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 12
Bruno, Dylan M.: 20, 41028 Turo Lane, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Muse Jr., Chester Jude: 42, 620 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Aubin, Robert F.: 44, 30813 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bougere, Joshua John: 24, 7035 La. 70, Plattenville, second-degree battery, two counts of failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Taylor, Johnny: 36, 11736 Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery.
Cayette, Jalen Samuel: 19, 115 Burns Drive, Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders.
Lambert, Anthony Lee: 38, 36083 Alligator Bayou Road, Prairieville, possession of heroin, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Burdiss, Kyle Lee: 30, 32128 Rudy Road, Gonzales, felony theft, two counts of failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Michel, Aaron Lee: 36, 42020 Rudy Road, Gonzales, three counts of misdemeanor theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving.
Reidlinger, Kim C.: 51, 14054 La. 44, Gonzales, probation violation parish, four counts of criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, four counts of misdemeanor theft, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, forgery of a motor vehicle inspection certificate, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Simon, Travis: 38, 10502 W. Tchoupitoulas Circle, St. James, seven counts of failure to appear in court, bond revocation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, taillamps, security required, flight from an officer.
Aug. 13
Rainwater, Dallas: 37, 14505 La. 44, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Furlow, A'Laica M.: 22, 14132 Mire Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bowman, Gervell: 24, 15193 Chrissy Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motor-driven cycles, no motor vehicle insurance, possession of marijuana.
Jones, Abraham: 34, 9214 Central Project St., Convent, two counts of failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, battery of a police officer/injury medical attention, resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Green, Shantrelle T.: 42, 9311 Watertower St., Convent, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Green, Cantrelle Ingram: 42, 9313 Watertower St., Convent, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Dickerson, Jacob: 37, 13179 Honey Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin.
Stafford, Lee Howard: 51, 12071 Cypress Ridge Drive, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Desira, Aquendes Kendell: 45, 44165 Bayou Blvd., St. Amant, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, child passenger restraint system.
Morris, Jack H.: 43, 42315 Cedarstone Ave., Prairieville, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, vehicular negligent injuring, hit-and-run driving, stop signs and yield signs, operating while intoxicated.
Naquin, Paul Murphy: 55, 6226 John Tullier Road, Sorrento, parole violation, bond revocation, vagrancy/in or near any structure or private grounds, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Harvey, Earl: 40, 203 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Morin, Beau James: 33, 45214 Teddy Babin Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Aug. 14
Parker, Katie Christine: 37, 9413 E. La. 936, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
LeBlanc, Keith B.: 55, 9892 La. 44, Convent, no driver's license on person, careless operation, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bercegeay, Jesse: 28, 41525 La. 933, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Brown, Alvin: 64, 911 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, attempt misdemeanor theft.
Allen, Alton D.: 38, 4116 S. Barrow Drive, Baton Rouge, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Daigle, Drew Michael: 27, 13482 BG Lane, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, theft of a firearm, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft, theft of a firearm, simple burglary/all others.
Domingue, Drake: 29, 457 Shell Beach Road, Pierre Part, failure to appear in court.
Hamilton, Earl Jaramco: 19, 10196 Burnside St., Convent, terrorizing.
Batiste, Nathan: 31, 514 Charles St., Donaldsonville, surety, battery of a dating partner.
Northcutt, Mistery L.: 37, 37313 La. 74, 103, Geismar, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, failure to appear in court.
Fitman, Codi J.: 24, 13243 La. 431, Gonzales, no seat belt, careless operation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous.
Aug. 15
Lockwood Jr., Todd T.: 33, 123 Mount Lebanon Blvd., Pittsburgh, possession of marijuana, resisting a police officer with force or violence, resisting an officer, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Delpit, Kane C.: 24, 37048 La. 74, Geismar, resisting an officer, simple assault.
Bibbs, Charles Richard: 31, 602 W. Worthey Road, 1, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft, seven counts of failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders.