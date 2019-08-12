GONZALES — Former LSU student-athlete and U.S. Olympian Jason Williams was presented the keys to his hometown of Gonzales on Monday by the mayor and council in honor of his upcoming induction into the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame.

"I was always proud to play and grow up here," Williams said.

During his college career at LSU, Williams helped lead the Tigers baseball team to two National Collegiate Athletic Association College World Series titles, in 1993 at third base and in 1996 as shortstop.

Williams was also the starting shortstop for the 1996 U.S. Olympic baseball team, which won a bronze medal.

At St. Amant High, where Williams was the football team's quarterback and a four-year starter for the baseball team, his number "12" jersey was retired in 2014.

Family, friends and former coaches, including state Rep. Johnny Berthelot, were at the presentation at Gonzales City Hall on Monday.

Williams will be inducted, along with six other former LSU student athletes, into the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 11.

Also on Monday, City Council members approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Barney Arceneaux and Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd to negotiate and sell the naming rights for the Performing Arts, Conference and Events Center that will be built in the mixed-used development Heritage Crossing going up at La. 44 and La. 30.

The result of negotiations will need approval of the City Council to go forward, City Attorney Matt Percy said.