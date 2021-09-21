"Griffins Got Game" is the theme for this week's Dutchtown High School homecoming festivities.
The homecoming court was presented and Dylan Sampson was crowned king crowned Sunday during a pep rally.
During the pep rally, held at the football stadium, football players honored teachers with the Shirt Off My Back awards.
Students chose teachers who helped them throughout their high school careers to honor with this award.
The football game is set for Friday, however, an opponent had not been secured at press time.