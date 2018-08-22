HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 1,093 students to its honors list for the summer 2018 semester.
The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the president’s list, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade-point average. Students on the dean’s list have earned a grade-point average between 3.20 and 3.49, and honor roll students have earned a grade-point average between 3.00 and 3.19.
Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least six credit hours and have no grade below a C.
Students named to the honors list are:
Brittany
President’s list: Mackenzi M. Picou
Darrow
President’s list: Aliyah Malancon, Jasmine R. Washington
Donaldsonville
President’s list: Alyssa M. Gros
Geismar
President’s list: Hannah Fork, Monroe S. McCarty
Dean’s list: Rachel S. Taylor
Gonzales
President’s list: Kaci L. Anderson, Tara E. Babin, Robert D. Demourelle, Danielle D. Eliser, Lauren K. Gorman, Jessica E. Lewis, Zachary D. Lipoma, Taylor P. Mackay, Landon L. Maulden, Nicholas Moncaleano, Brittney Ramage, Alexis R. Sanchez, Quinn D. Simpson, Lauren N. Smith, Natasha Steib
Dean’s list: Renee A. Delaune, Abigail M. Lambert
Honor roll: Caitlyn E. Achord, Chandler W. McClure, Hollyn R. Millet, Cassey L. Wassan
Prairieville
President’s list: Megan N. Alford, Hannah A. Avault, Emma C. Barocco, Mary Catherine Bennett, Sarah A. Bertus, Alana P. Broussard, Neill E. Caldwell, Skylar G. Cook, Angelle M. Elwood, Danielle M. Gresse, Destiny N. Griffin, Anne Z. Kean, Christopher Kline, Brooke Millien, Emily Montgomery, Taylor D. Pack, Jason M. Rusk, Alexie M. Stall, Aimee C. Vidrine, Haylie D. Wagoner, Bailey N. Wood, Ashley R. Woodfield
Dean’s list: Skylar A. Dowies, Carla E. Garcia, Londyn McCoy
Honor roll: Jade L. Blanchard, Cody J. Ducote, Rebecca M. Maurin, Tanner J. Mayo, Alyssa D. Roddy, Alexis Sevario, Jade J. Whittington
St. Amant
President’s list: Emily A. Garrett, Haylie Heath, Drake M. Leblanc, Olivia M. Miller, Lauryn N. Poche’, Anthony Sanchez, Stephen B. Sheets, Rachel Taylor
Honor roll: Sadie L. Carpenter
Sorrento
Honor roll: Aunjelle Bizette