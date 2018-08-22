HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 1,093 students to its honors list for the summer 2018 semester.

The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the president’s list, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade-point average. Students on the dean’s list have earned a grade-point average between 3.20 and 3.49, and honor roll students have earned a grade-point average between 3.00 and 3.19.

Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least six credit hours and have no grade below a C.

Students named to the honors list are:

Brittany

President’s list: Mackenzi M. Picou

Darrow

President’s list: Aliyah Malancon, Jasmine R. Washington

Donaldsonville

President’s list: Alyssa M. Gros

Geismar

President’s list: Hannah Fork, Monroe S. McCarty

Dean’s list: Rachel S. Taylor

Gonzales

President’s list: Kaci L. Anderson, Tara E. Babin, Robert D. Demourelle, Danielle D. Eliser, Lauren K. Gorman, Jessica E. Lewis, Zachary D. Lipoma, Taylor P. Mackay, Landon L. Maulden, Nicholas Moncaleano, Brittney Ramage, Alexis R. Sanchez, Quinn D. Simpson, Lauren N. Smith, Natasha Steib

Dean’s list: Renee A. Delaune, Abigail M. Lambert

Honor roll: Caitlyn E. Achord, Chandler W. McClure, Hollyn R. Millet, Cassey L. Wassan

Prairieville

President’s list: Megan N. Alford, Hannah A. Avault, Emma C. Barocco, Mary Catherine Bennett, Sarah A. Bertus, Alana P. Broussard, Neill E. Caldwell, Skylar G. Cook, Angelle M. Elwood, Danielle M. Gresse, Destiny N. Griffin, Anne Z. Kean, Christopher Kline, Brooke Millien, Emily Montgomery, Taylor D. Pack, Jason M. Rusk, Alexie M. Stall, Aimee C. Vidrine, Haylie D. Wagoner, Bailey N. Wood, Ashley R. Woodfield

Dean’s list: Skylar A. Dowies, Carla E. Garcia, Londyn McCoy

Honor roll: Jade L. Blanchard, Cody J. Ducote, Rebecca M. Maurin, Tanner J. Mayo, Alyssa D. Roddy, Alexis Sevario, Jade J. Whittington

St. Amant

President’s list: Emily A. Garrett, Haylie Heath, Drake M. Leblanc, Olivia M. Miller, Lauryn N. Poche’, Anthony Sanchez, Stephen B. Sheets, Rachel Taylor

Honor roll: Sadie L. Carpenter

Sorrento

Honor roll: Aunjelle Bizette

