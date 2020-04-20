A pedestrian was killed in an overnight crash on a state highway in Sorrento, Louisiana State Police say.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. on LA 22 near LA 936 in Ascension Parish.

According to state police, the pedestrian — an unidentified male — was walking near the center line of LA 22 when he was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz traveling northbound.

Authorities say the pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained minor injuries.

State police say impairment is unknown at this time. Toxicology samples were taken from both the driver and pedestrian for analysis.

On Sunday night, a pedestrian was killed on an I-10 exit ramp in Baton Rouge. That crash remains under investigation as well.