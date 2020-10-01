Ascension Parish Sheriff STOCK _lowres

File Photo of Ascension Parish Sheriff's vehicle.

 Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG

A 6-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a sibling Thursday evening in the parking lot of the Family Dollar in Dutchtown, officials said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the siblings were sitting in a vehicle at the time in the parking lot of the store on Highway 74 in Geismar, said Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Allison Hudson.

The 6-year-old was transported via air med to OLOL Children’s Hospital and condition is unknown, Hudson said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Compiled from staff reports. To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email policereporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369.

