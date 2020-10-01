A 6-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a sibling Thursday evening in the parking lot of the Family Dollar in Dutchtown, officials said.
Preliminary investigation revealed the siblings were sitting in a vehicle at the time in the parking lot of the store on Highway 74 in Geismar, said Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Allison Hudson.
The 6-year-old was transported via air med to OLOL Children’s Hospital and condition is unknown, Hudson said.
No additional information was immediately available.