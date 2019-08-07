Ascension Public Schools has appointed Samantha Young as assistant principal of Oak Grove Primary School in Prairieville.
Prior to becoming an educator, Samantha Young was an insurance agent for five years and a practical nurse for three years. She began her career in education 15 years ago in Texas. In 2011, Young started working in Ascension Public Schools, where she served as a classroom teacher, graduation coach, instructional coach and, most recently, as an administrative intern.
In the course of her eight years in the parish, she has served in five schools spanning grades PK-12.
Young earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in supervision from Texas A&M – Kingsville. She is also completing a doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. She and her husband, David Young, an LSU professor of physics, live in Ascension Parish and share three children, Sierra, Zachary and Sydney, and a granddaughter, Emory Kate.