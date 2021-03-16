Wade Hooper has been powerlifting for nearly 35 years, individually and teaching the sport he loves.
“I got started back in 1987 at Bolton High School, we had two lifters on the team, it pushed me to stay with the sport and head to Louisiana Tech to lift under the great Dr. Billy Jack Talton, my lifting took off then,” said Hooper.
Hooper is the powerlifting coach at Dutchtown High, and he will be taking his girls and boys team to state at the University of Louisiana at Monroe this weekend. Hooper was a collegiate champion in 1992 and 1993, he went on to be a Junior National Champion in 1992, a US champion from 1195-2008 and a World Champion in 1996, 2004, 2006 and 2011. He is the first lifter to ever win an IPF Junior, Open and Master World Title.
After graduating from Louisiana Tech, Hooper went on to coach at the high school level at West Ouachita High, before moving to Texas A&M and coaching at the college level.
“I have been fortunate to learn from great coaches that have influenced me, Dr Billy Jack Talton and Jeff Douglas, ” said Hooper.
Hooper has now taken everything he learned from his mentors and has used that to coach lifters at Dutchtown High.
“I moved back to Louisiana in 2003 and was hired by Dutchtown to teach math, it wasn’t until 2019, when one of my students, Hayden Willis, convinced me to start a team at Dutchtown."
Willis was an outstanding lifter at Dutchtown, and he certainly had some influence from Hooper. Powerlifting has evolved into such a popular sport, names that come to mind is Steve Baronich (Woodlawn, Episcopal and Ascension Catholic), Tony Paine (Assumption), Joseph Ryan (Denham Springs) and a young coach, Josh Langlois, at Ascension Catholic.
“Wade Hooper is one of the greatest lifters in the history of the sport, he is the best kept secret in powerlifting, he taught me while at Dutchtown and I had no idea he was a world champion, I am excited for him, he can take his lifters to the next level,” said Josh Langlois of Ascension Catholic.
A sport that has grown so much in the last 30 years is now popular as the traditional high school sports, schools now have large teams with many lifters.
“The elevation of the sport has to be credited to so many individuals, people from all backgrounds can compete,” said Hooper.
Hooper and the Griffins head to state with momentum as several lifters qualified to compete at state in hopes of winning a state championship in D1.
“Zane Rhodes in the 242-pound class has a shot to win state, his total is 1480; on the girls’ side, Mia Gonzales with a 900-pound total in the 165-pound class and Elizabeth Latiolais with a total of 725 pounds in the 148 pound class, we are excited about all of our lifters,” said Hooper.
State will be very competitive with so many top schools competing include the normal schools and now several newcomers due to the popularity of the sport. The girls will compete on Friday and the boys on Saturday.
Hooper is certainly proud of his accomplishments, but I can see its all about the kids now. “My main objective is to always focus on form and technique, I try to motivate them by showing them the passion that I have for the sport,” said Hooper.
Hooper is known for his strength from his days in high school, college and national competitions, he should be known for the strength he instills in his lifters, they are the ones that are gaining physical strength and knowledge, being mentored by a local legend.
Basketball all district teams have been released and Ascension Parish is well-represented.
All District Basketball
Donaldsonville Tigers
Girls
1st team: Tia Richard, MVP
Tia Joseph
2nd team: Ja’nae Southall
Shauncey Joseph, Defensive MVP
Lakia Bell
Coach of the Year: Shawancy Joseph
Boys
1st team: Lawrence Forcell, MVP
2nd team: Raiyen Oatis
All District Basketball
District 7-1A
Boys
1st team: Demarco Harry, Ascension Catholic and Elijah Huber, Ascension Christian
2nd team: Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic and Ethan Cormier Ascension Christian
Girls
Ascension Catholic
1st team: Katie Brooks
2nd team: Mackenzie Marroy