Arc of East Ascension marketing director Sharon Morris has been recognized as honorary sheriff for March by Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.
A graduate of White Castle High School, Morris had more than 25 years of experience in customer relations and community event planning in the banking industry when she changed tack to become marketing director of the Arc of East Ascension, where she had been on the board.
Morris actively recruits volunteers and community organizations to support people living with disabilities in Ascension Parish.
She is a 2017 graduate of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce Leadership Ascension and is a member of the Gonzales Rotary Club.
“Sharon is a compassionate person and has a caring nature for individuals with disabilities,” Webre said. “She continues to find ways to make individuals with disabilities a part of the Ascension Parish community, day in and day out, and I am proud to recognize her for her efforts.”