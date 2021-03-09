Early voting continues through March 13 for the March 20 municipal primary and a pair of special elections for seats in the U.S. House.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail ballot is March 16. The local Registrar of Voters must receive the completed ballot no later than March 19.
A list of early voting locations statewide is at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting and visit geauxvote.com for more information on candidates.
Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
MULTi-PARISH RACES
U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
(Portions of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, St. James and West Baton Rouge parishes, plus the New Orleans area)
Chelsea Ardoin, R
Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, I
Claston Bernard, R
Troy A. Carter, D
Karen Carter Peterson, D
Gary Chambers Jr., D
Harold John, D
J. Christopher Johnson, D
Brandon Jolicoeur, NP
Lloyd M. Kelly, D
“Greg” Lirette, R
Mindy McConnell, Libertarian
Desiree Ontiveros, D
Jenette M. Porter, D
Sheldon C. Vincent Sr., R
Ascension
Sorrento Town Council
(5 to be elected)
Randy Anny, D
Wanda LeBlanc Bourgeois, R
Chad Domingue, R
Darnell Gilbert Sr., D
Duane Humphrey, D
Patti Melancon Poche, D