Library announces summer reading program theme
Oceans of Possibilities is the theme for the Ascension Parish Library’s 2022 summer reading program. Starting Tuesday, May 24 everyone is invited to register for the library’s summer reading program and earn prizes based on the number of books, magazines or audiobooks they read or listen to. They will also have a chance to win one of the grand prizes.
Readers can sign up and log their reading and activities on Beanstack. Printed book logs will also be available at all library locations. Stop by any location for more details on how to register or how to take part in upcoming events.
Gospel in the Park
The Gospel in the Park concert return from noon to 7 p.m. May 21 at Jambalaya Park. Call (225) 910-3302 for booth information. The concert is sponsored by River Road African American museum.
Small business Virtual seminar
Have questions about starting a new business? Need assurance you’re on the right track? Get connected to resources in this virtual seminar at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18. In this seminar, sponsored by Ascension Parish Library and led by Sonia E. Wilson, a business consultant with Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University and A&M College-Baton Rouge, learn how to determine the feasibility of your idea and how to navigate the small business loan process. Wilson will also discuss the purpose of developing a feasible business plan, assessing business risks and marketing strategy development.
Advance registration is required. To register, visit APL’s Business Resource Center at aplbusinessresource.com and click on ‘Webinars’. After registering, you will receive an email with information on how to join the live session. For assistance, call (225) 647-3955.
Learn how to sew at library
Are you ready to figure out how a sewing machine works? Do you need a challenge to figure out what to create next? Ascension Parish Library is hosting a sewing program at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Gonzales location. The library will have its sewing machines set up to teach you how to make a rope basket using a zigzag stitch. This is perfect for beginners and those with experience. Library staffers will show you how to find more intricate projects to do at home using our Creativebug database.
This program is designed for ages 12-18. Registration required, call (225) 647-3955.
Building for Birds
Create a safe and comfortable space in your backyard and see if any birds move in. The library will have all the supplies — hammer, screwdriver and pieces of raw cedar. All you need to do is come ready to construct. Registration is required. Choose Tuesday, May 17, at Dutchtown or Tuesday, May 24, at Galvez. Each program begins at 4 p.m.
This program for tweens ages 9-11. To register, call (225) 673-8699 for Dutchtown or (225) 622-3339 for Galvez.
Fire and Ice
Do your kids know what to do in case of a fire emergency? No one wants to think about facing danger, but it’s best to be prepared. May celebrates International Firefighters Day, so let your local firefighters educate you and your family on fire safety so you can be as prepared as possible. Listen to the conversation at 2 p.m. May 14 at the Ascension Parish Library at Gonzales. Play in the paint and challenge a friend to a round of Pin the Helmet on the Firefighter. When you’re all done, grab a shaved ice from Kona Ice.
Prevention on the Go
Take advantage of breast, colorectal, prostate and skin cancer screenings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville.
To schedule an appointment, call (225) 425-8034.
VFW Post 3693 concert set for May 26 in Gonzales
Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 will host a Memorial Day weekend tribute concert May 26 at the VFW Post Hall at 42430 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales.
Performers include Marty Raybon of Shenandoah, Andy Griggs, Nelson Blanchard of LeRoux, Clifton Brown, Konner James, Ben Ragsdale, and Mason Shows.
Tickets are $100. All tickets include VIP table seating and dinner.
Doors open 5:30 p.m. Dinner is set for 6 p.m., and the concert slated for 6:30 p.m. Visit the VFW's Facebook page for ticket information.
Plans underway for Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day event plans are underway for Donaldsonville's Memorial Day parade and ceremony starting at 9 a.m. at City Hall.
The parade leaves city hall at 9 a.m. May 30 and ends at Louisiana Square, which a program will be presented by American Legion Post 98 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3766.
For information, call (225) 473-4814 or (225) 445-1383.