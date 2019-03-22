Few men over 6 feet tall are proud to be known by the Louisiana nickname "Tee," which means small. But Joseph "Tee" Wayne Abshire, a native of Kaplan and resident of St. Amant, wore that title proudly.
Abshire, 52, who died March 12, is remembered this week as a father and businessman whose loving nature was never small, giving generously of his time and talents.
He was the owner of Tee Wayne's Cajun Cooking Restaurant and Catering and enjoyed participating in cooking competitions.
He won the Jambalaya Festival's World Jambalaya Cooking Title in 1996 and 2011, and he was the Champ of Champs winner in 1999, 2002, 2004 and 2005. He also cooked on the barbecue circuit.
"There was not an organization he did not help, there was not a person he did not come to the aid of, and he always put people in the community ahead of himself," said St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc. "Every fire department function, every Booster Club function, every CAER function, every school athletic function he would look at me and say: 'Chief what you need from us,' and never said no to any request we had.”
LeBlanc said Abshire seemed to be "everywhere in the parish where volunteers were in need."
Abshire was instrumental in the Jambalaya Festival and loved helping the 4-H shooting club.
"If it was helping people, 'Tee' Wayne was involved in it," LeBlanc said.
Abshire was buried at Abshire Cemetery in Kaplan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Abshire's honor to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at fightcf.cff.org/site/Donation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.