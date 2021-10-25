La Fête des Bayous Festival kicks off Thursday
Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church's fifth La Fête des Bayous festival is Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 28-31, at 44450 La. 429, in St. Amant.
La Fête des Bayous kicks off with Family Night featuring Boo with the Badge from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a talent show starts at 6 p.m.
SugarShakers will headline the weekend band lineup Friday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday’s band lineup includes Kenny Cornett at noon, That 70s Band at 5:30 p.m. and Parish County Line at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Mike Broussard & Night Train will begin at 12:30 p.m. to close out the festival weekend.
The weekend includes jambalaya and gumbo cook-offs, a new kids’ minipot cook-off, live and silent auctions, carnival rides, games, fall fun activities including a hayride and pumpkin patch and food. "Early Bird Special" Ride-All-Weekend Bracelets are available for a limited time for $60.
For festival information, registrations and Early Bird ride bracelets, visit La Fête des Bayous’ website, www.geauxlafete.com, or on Facebook, La Fête des Bayous.
Boo and the Badge
Children are invited to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's Boo and the Badge trick-or-treat event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hickley Waguespack Center, 1201 Magniss St., in Donaldsonville. For information or to contribute to the event, call Lt. Mike Brooks at (225) 621-8851 or (225) 717-6656.
Arc plans trunk-or-treat
The Arc of East Ascension trunk-or-treat is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1122 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd.
Businesses are invited to hand out treats for this inaugural event. Call Sharon Morris at (225) 621-2005 or email sharon.morris@thearcea.org to register.
Donaldsonville cemetery tour raises money for tomb preservation
On Saturday, visitors to the Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church cemetery will take a walk-through as they listen to stories of those laid to rest in the old cemetery featuring towering, ornate above-ground tombs.
The Joseph Landry Foundation is organizing the tour to raise money to preserve its towering family tomb and other deteriorating tomes.
It will be held immediately following the 4 p.m. Vigil Mass at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church.
Tickets for the tour are $20 and can be purchased at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, at the event or by emailing chicknft@cox.net.
Veterans day celebration
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693 Auxiliary is celebrating Veterans Day with a dance at its hall on Churchpoint Road.
The Flyby Night Band and Trent Bourgeois is set to play from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Veterans get in free with identification. For tickets, call (225) 210-0307.
Veterans Jambalaya cook-off
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693 is planning a jambalaya cook-off Nov. 13 at its hall, 42430 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales.
A cooks' meeting is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at the VFW hall.
For information, call (225)485-7875, (225) 892-0838 or (225) 268-4334.
The day also includes a craft fair inside the VFW Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary. Vendor space is available and can be arranged by emailing anolen21@yahoo.com.
COVID-19 shots available at Health Unit
The staff at the Ascension Parish Health Unit reminds residents they can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the health unit.
The Moderna vaccine is available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd., in Gonzales. Appointments are available by calling (225) 450-1425.
For information, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.
TOPS Club meets
Take off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.