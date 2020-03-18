The composite color guard team from the Ascension Parish Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol placed first in the state Civil Air Patrol color guard competition Feb. 15 at the Gonzales Baptist Temple in Gonzales.
The competition consisted of physical fitness, academics, uniform preparations, inspections, standard drill, flag etiquette, outdoor posting of the American flag and indoor posting of the American flag.
The Ascension team will represent Louisiana in regional competition in Shreveport March 14. The Southwest Region consists of Civil Air Patrol squadrons from Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona.