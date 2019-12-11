Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension were each awarded an “A” from The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes Our Lady of the Lake’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
“We are honored to again be nationally recognized as two of the country’s safest hospitals,” said K. Scott Wester, president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake. “These distinctions are a result of our ministry’s culture of safety and our team’s daily pursuit of excellence. Whether it be through interdisciplinary collaboration, team-based learning, a focus on every patient encounter or deploying best-practices, we never stop improving and innovating on behalf of the communities we serve.”
The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, according to a news release. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.