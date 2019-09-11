A 25th-year anniversary gala for the River Road African American Museum will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at The Water Campus, 1110 S. River Road, Baton Rouge.
The gala will highlight the achievements of Louisiana’s pioneers in the hair and beauty industry, including Madame C.J. Walker, America’s first self-made female millionaire, and Emmitt Douglas, who went from being a salesman for Southern Barber and Beauty Supply Company in Baton Rouge to serving as president of the Louisiana NAACP from 1966 until his death in 1981. He was also proprietor of Douglas Barber and Beauty Supply Company.
Other hair care professionals will be honored: Mada Porter Edwards, Roland and Robert Irvin, Mohair Salon and Webb’s Barber Shop.
The River Road African American Museum opened in March 1994 at the Tezcuco Plantation in Burnside, providing the first interpretation of African American life in the rural parishes along the Mississippi River. The museum relocated to 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville, in 2003 after a fire destroyed the plantation.
Tickets to the gala are $75 at bontempstix.com.
To book a tour of the museum, call (225) 474-5553 or visit www.africanamericanmuseum.org.