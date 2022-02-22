Local veteran Tanya Whitney won two gold medals in the USA Track and Field Southwest Regional Indoor Masters Championships on Feb. 13 at the University of Houston.
COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the last two events.
Whitney competed in the masters age group 60-64 in the shot put and weight throw.
"Being able to get back on the ring was great," Whitney said. "The master’s throws group is a small group, so many of us compete against each other frequently. Even though it’s a competition we give each other tips and advice on techniques and cheer each other on.
USATF Masters Track & Field provides opportunities for competition, fitness, health and camaraderie from the local to the international level, a news release said.