Members of the Junior Beta Club at Oak Grove Primary School in Prairieville learned about the issues of coastal land loss and saltwater encroachment in Louisiana during a recent meeting with Polly Glover, of the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana.
Students ended the meeting by planting coastal grass and making plans for future involvement. The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation, Resource Environmental Solutions, the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana and the Barataria Terrebonne National Estuary Program for contributing both resources and expertise.