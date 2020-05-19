Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on April 27-May 1:
CIVIL SUITS
Grace Scott v. Go Auto Insurance Co., Daletrisha Jackson and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Karen Wells Landry and Landry Karen Well, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Wilson Abreu, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Jeremy Green, contract.
Sound Round Sub LLC, Comenity Bank and Victorias Secret v. Fallon Richard, open account.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC and Citibank NA v. Nathan Wooden, open account.
Second Round Sub LLC, Comenity Bank and Victorias Secret v. Devona Bergeron, open account.
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Jeremy Brock, executory process.
Betty J Banks v. Marie J. Schexnaydre and Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Daysi J. Melford v. Vinyls Companu LP Westlake, Keith Peterson and ABC Co., damages.
Guisela Gonzalez v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Elkieber Brown, damages.
Jeremy Norman and Amanda Norman v. Blair Anthony Davis, Carrolls LLC and Hartford Fire Insurance Co., damages.
Tracy Jeansonne v. Bristol West Insurance Co., Indian Harbor Insurance Co. and Erin Givens, damages.
Adrienne L. Johnson, individual on behalf of Corey Johnson v. Xl Specialty Insurance Co., Sprint Waste Services and Carl E. Singleton, damages.
Christina Oliver v. Todd Duplessis, BST Timber and Trucking LLC and Amtrust North America Inc., damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Dontarvis Brooks, open account.
Durell L. Scott v. Geico Casualty Co. and MacKenzie Roberts, damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Christoph E. Chambless aka Christoph Chambless aka Christopher Chambless, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Lahoma Nash, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Denham Springs v. Xavier M. Tellis aka Xavier Marcell Tellis, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Pamela M. Myles aka Pamela Myles, open account.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. John Paul Jones and Pac Man Auto Crushers Inc., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Lynn Landry, interdiction.
Debrina Leshawn Madison v. David Thornton, divorce.
Debbie A. Kilburn v. Faron J. Kilburn, divorce.
Sterling Joseph James III v. Analesia A. James, divorce.
Katilyn Vargas v. Christian Vargas Marquez, divorce.
David Samson Jr. v. Deverney Batiste, paternity.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of John S. Terlecki
Succession of Randy P. Simon
Succession of Loden C. Singletary
Succession of Lillian Templet Bouchereau
Succession of Malcolm S. Wilson