GONZALES — The design of a new gym at Prairieville Middle, one of the Ascension Parish school district's 2016 bond projects, will be reworked after the lowest bid for the project came in too high.

Chad Lynch, director of planning and construction, recommended that the School Board's facility management committee rebid the project after the architect modifies the design.

The current design calls for building a new gym, which will be able to house the entire student body, adjacent to the old gym, with a common hallway that would connect the front of the gyms and provide a common entry point for both gyms.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The school district has $2.7 million budgeted for the project, but the lowest bid came in at $3.35 million, Lynch said.

"It was a good group of contractors bidding," he said.

A reworked design would build the new gym as a "stand-alone building, without touching the old gym," Lynch said.

He said the renovation of the entry to the old, smaller gym could perhaps be done as a separate project in the future.

The committee voted to recommend that the School Board reject the present bids, due to lack of funds available, and rebid the project with a new design.

Also on Tuesday, board members approved property tax exemption requests from two manufacturers: Renewable Energy Group's biomass-based diesel fuel plant in Geismar, which is considering expanding, and a distillery planned for Gonzales, called Sugarfield Spirits.

Ascension Parish School Board hears from Geismar plant, distillery on tax exemption requests GONZALES — A plant considering a $160 million expansion in Geismar and a Baton Rouge physician who hopes to open a distillery in Gonzales are …

The requests have been approved by the Ascension Parish government and Sheriff Jeff Wiley.

The two projects will receive 100 percent exemption from property taxes for the first five years of operation for their respective enterprises, and an 80 percent exemption from property taxes for the following three years of operation.

In other business, Superintendent David Alexander noted that the School Board's website now features a new link, that translates the school district's website into any language.