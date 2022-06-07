The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 26-June 2:
May 26
Martin, Nicholas Ryan: 10037 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 35; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Bennett, Lawrence: 4343 Denham St., Baton Rouge; Age: 24; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Shampine, Brooklyn Deshee: 15041 Sweet Pecan Ave., Prairieville; Age: 33; eight failure to appear-bench warrant, four counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Davis, Christopher: 184 Blackwell Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 44; failure to appear-bench warrant
Randazzo, Jeremy Joseph: 37084 Sue St., Geismar; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Pacino, Dino: 36612 Pookey Lane, No. 14, Prairieville; Age: 62; failure to appear-bench warrant
Otoole, Patricia Anne: 424 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 29; breach of bail condition
Gaudet, Jeanine Rose: 39075 Germany Road, Prairieville; Age: 38; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended, headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles
May 27
Bourgeois, Jessica C.: 31855 La. 16, Denham Springs; Age: 29; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant
Heal, Korina Lynn: 326 W. Caroline St., Gonzales; Age: 36; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Cambre, Alex James: 36118 Ridge Road, Prairieville; Age: 29; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant
Dunn, Andre Christopher: 505 Vatican Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 28; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), resisting an officer, expired motor vehicle insurance
Munson, LeMichael Corell: 1212 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant
Sims Jr., James Charles: 8023 Bayou Fountain Ave., Unit D, Baton Rouge; Age: 19; aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a firearm, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation, second-degree murder/attempt
Rodriguez, Vicente A.: 831 Governor Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 36; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Green, Carlton Jermaine: 2627 73rd Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 42; in for court
Guedry, Austin S.: 8618 Springfield Road, Denham Springs; Age: 26; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Banks, Jontravius Dijon: 11003 Boudreaux Road, Gonzales; Age: 21; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, stop signs and yield signs, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, illegal possession of stolen firearms
May 28
Sauce, Gavin: 17326 Deew Lake Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 23; operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Boudreaux, Jade Michael: 8235 Cottonwood St., Sorrento; Age: 19; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Dorsey, Frank: 617 Charles St., Donaldsonville; Age: 25; violations of protective orders
Langevin, Shannon Marie: 41057 Galvez Gardens Road, Prairieville; Age: 50; failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
May 29
Solar, Jesse John: 35200 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Carrizales, Yvonne: 14180 La. 44, No. 34, Gonzales; Age: 63; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motordriven cycles
Bradley, Timothy Leslie: 37142 Woodgate Ave., Prairieville; Age: 42; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, following vehicles, maximum speed limit, operating while intoxicated-second
Brown, Donna Lee: 1324 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales; Age: 44; resisting an officer, domestic abuse aggravated assault-child endangerment, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Alvarado, Emmanuel: 6574 Fleur de Lis St., New Orleans; Age: 36; battery of a dating partner
Smith, Natasha: 238 Evangeline Extension, Donaldsonville; Age: 49; simple assault, failure to appear-bench warrant
Owens, Matilda Lou: 24869 Walker S. Road; Age: 45; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Morris, Christopher: 302 Travis St., Gonzales; Age: 38; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Stone, Brett Anthony: 728 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 37; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle $1,000 to $5,000
Clifton, Sage Patrick: 918 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age: 21; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Bureau, Ricky: 15333 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville; Age: 37; unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000, theft less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery
York, Elvin Jeriod: 43317 Willie Bell Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
May 30
Holmes, Frederick D.: 44604 Braud St., Sorrento; Age: 50; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, resisting an officer, violations of protective orders
Poche, Justin Paul: 43100 Poche Lane, Gonzales; Age: 28; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Smith III, Edward Oscar: 41356 Cemetery Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; constructive contempt of court
Stevens, Trevis: 40469 W. Hernandez Ave., No. 1, Prairieville; Age: 25; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Yates, Eleise Lunina: 36600 Pookey Lane, No. 13, Prairieville; Age: 37; accessories after the fact, failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator
Lott, Maurice: 36600 Pookey Lane No. 13, Prairieville; Age: 35; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator
Steward III, Charles Eldridge: 44050 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, Illegal possession of stolen firearms
Johnson, Larry: 3036 Broussard Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 57; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated battery
Ramos, Bairon: 47021 La. 22, No. 20, St. Amant; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
May 31
Wesley, Roshard P.: 31938 Lacroix St., White Castle; Age: 40; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Thomas, Dominick: 7511 Scarlet Oak Drive, Gonzales; Age: 36; domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim
Butler, Cory: 107 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, second-degree battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Gibbs, Janice: 12325 Laurel Ridge Road, St Amant; Age: 36; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, contributing to the endangerment of a minor, battery of a police officer
Hoyal, Deontray Antonia: 1349 N. Ezidore Ave., Gramercy; Age: 22; breach of bail condition
Gonzalez, Gerardo: 41237 Zeola Lane, No. 5, Gonzales; Age: 40; cyberstalking, extortion, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image
Weatherford, Gary Elliott: 42245 Moody Dixon Road No. 9, Prairieville; Age: 47; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
June 1
Dixon, Haley Raine: 15315 La. 931, Gonzales; Age: 30; three counts simple burglary (vehicle), criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, criminal trespass/all other
Adkins, Michael Ray: 5015 Highway 987, Harlan, Kentucky; Age: 42; theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000
Coverson, George Hebert: 16537 Parker Place Drive, Prairieville; Age: 41; domestic abuse battery
Lamberth, Morgan Caroline: 18540 Lake Harbor Lane, Prairieville; Age: 22; aggravated battery
Villeneuve, Jared James: 1224 S. Augusta Ave., Gonzales; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
James, Brent Patrick: 821 W. Wellington St., Gonzales; Age: 49; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Reier, William: 2725 Theodosia Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 38; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Davis, Deron Randy: 40321 Creek Bend Drive, Gonzales; Age: 26; domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim
Butler, Patrick: 201 Evangeline Extension, Donaldsonville; Age: 25; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
June 2
Martin, Cyle J.: 41023 Lee Drive, Unit B, Gonzales; Age: 29; violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
Gaddis, Donnell Dwayne: 15376 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Herig, Nathan Paul: 729 E. Rome St., Gonzales; Age: 43; failure to appear-bench warrant