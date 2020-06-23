River Parishes Community College will hold a four-week long, online-only summer “Mini-Mester” beginning June 29.
Each three credit-hour course will be $399, with tuition and fees included. This price is a 29% discount from the normal cost of a three credit-hour course at the college, according to a news release.
The courses being offered during the “Mini-Mester” have been specifically selected as the best courses for the expedited, online-only format. Each course is also fully transferable to all four-year public schools in Louisiana.
The courses being offered are:
• Techniques of Speech SPCH 1200
• Introduction to Psychology PSYC 2010
• College Algebra MATH 1100
• Physical Science I PHSC 1010
• General Biology I BIOL 1010
• Macroeconomics ECON 2010
The college's Interim Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Emily Campbell said, “We hope that this first ever 'Mini-Mester' will provide students with the opportunity to earn fully transferable credits at a reduced price in a convenient online format. The faculty teaching these courses are some of the best at RPCC. Students enrolled in or planning to start bachelor’s degree programs at Louisiana four-year universities can pick up credits that will transfer. In addition, current RPCC students can complete a course at a cost lower than what will be charged for the same course in the fall.”