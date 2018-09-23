GEISMAR — Two years after floodwaters inundated seven volunteer fire stations that protect a large part of Ascension Parish, two stations remain gutted and closed, two have made enough repairs to get by, and all of them hope the federal aid will help their recovery.

"Two years ago when the flood hit Ascension Parish, I would never have dreamed we would be taking the path we're having to take to get rebuilt," James LeBlanc, chairman of the board for Fire Protection District 1, said this month.

The district serves 80 percent of the residents on the east bank of Ascension Parish, and before the August 2016 it had six volunteer departments working from 11 stations. Two locations within the St. Amant department remain shuttered, while Geismar firefighters are working from an alternate location. Some new stations were in the works before the flood, but bids on two projects came in roughly $500,000 more than expected, their high prices blamed on steel tariffs.

The district has close to 200 volunteer firefighters, who work regular jobs in the day and are on call from home at night. Approximately 30 firefighters work on a contract basis during the day, when they're available. A half-cent sales tax funds the district, raising $2.3 million to $2.6 million annually.

All of the stations had flood insurance when the catastrophic flood of August 2016 hit, but the recovery has been a "very long process," LeBlanc said.

That is partly because many of those pushing the process forward are volunteers, said LeBlanc, who himself works at Honeywell International in Geismar. The fire protection district didn't have the money to hire a consultant to guide the recovery process, as some other public bodies have done, he said.

The Fire District, with the help of state and local officials, continues to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the comeback of the two stations that were the most severely damaged in the flood, both in the community of St. Amant.

The St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department's main station on Stringer Bridge Road took on 4½ feet of water. The department's substation on La. 22 had close to 7 feet.

Each station is facing different issues in the FEMA process, fire district officials said.

After FEMA initially found that the damage to the main station was less than 50 percent of the cost to replace the fire station, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness studied the FEMA report and "found FEMA's numbers to be low," said Eric DeRoche, disaster recovery manager with the Ascension Parish government, who's been working with the fire district since the flood.

"We're in the process of asking FEMA to agree with revised numbers," DeRoche said.

Melissa Wilkins, a spokesperson for FEMA, said last week that FEMA had received the request for "additional scope of work" on the main fire station in St. Amant.

"FEMA is currently evaluating the request and remains committed to the ongoing recovery of Ascension Parish, including reviewing all received requests," Wilkins said.

In the meantime, FEMA did find that the cost to repair the St. Amant substation on La. 22 exceeded 50 percent of the value of the building, fire district officials said. However, the building that serves as an office for the substation was originally a residence, and FEMA is valuing the office building as a residential structure, fire district officials said.

DeRoche said the district is seeking approval of the substation's restoration as an "alternative project" under FEMA guidelines, which, if approved, would save the district money to rebuild.

The Alternative Procedures for Permanent Work pilot program "allows for greater flexibility with project funding," Wilkins said.

"The project (for the substation) is being processed through the standard review queues," she said.

Until St. Amant's fire stations are brought back to use, firefighters are working out of the department's second substation on La. 431, which was repaired with insurance money after taking on 2 feet of water in the August 2016 flood.

Elsewhere in the district, new stations that would likely have been built by now in Geismar and Sorrento, if the flood hadn't come, are on hold as the architect goes back to the low bidder to see if there are places where costs can be cut, LeBlanc said.

The district had budged approximately $2.4 million to build a new Geismar station; the low bid came back at approximately $2.96 million, thanks to new U.S. steel tariffs, said Eugene "Gene" Witek, fire coordinator for District 1.

For the new station planned in Sorrento, the district had budgeted approximately $2.3 million. The low bid came in at roughly $2.8 million, he said.

In Sorrento, firefighters continue to work in the current station, located on Main Street, which received some floodwater and damage from a roof leak and was semi-remodeled after the flood with insurance money.

As for the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department, with new construction plans temporarily on hold, the district was able to take some steps forward when it recently moved the operations of the department to a temporary location on Cornerview Road, about a mile away from the gutted and semi-restored Geismar station on La. 73.

The district has learned from its architect that, because of the long, narrow layout of the property there, the flood-damaged station will have to be demolished before the new station can be built behind it. There's no room for the builders to navigate around the current structure, fire district officials said.

The fire chief for the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department, said that new fire stations in the district, once they happen, "are being built for the future."

"The new ones will have a bunk house," Stephens said. "Eventually, we're going to get to the point where we'll have to get paid firefighters."

Elsewhere in the district, the Galvez/Lake Volunteer Fire Department's flood-damaged main station in Prairieville was renovated with insurance money and is back in use.

The department's substation, also in Prairieville, was still usable after the flood. It's another facility the district hopes to replace with a new building when the budget allows, Witek said.

Two volunteer fire departments in the district escaped flood damage altogether: the Fifth Ward Volunteer Fire Department in the Darrow/Hillaryville area, with a main station and substation, and the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department in Gonzales, also with a main station and substation.

LeBlanc, who is also the volunteer fire chief of the St. Amant Fire Department, said that the community at large "doesn't really know what we're going through, because they never lost the volunteer service."

"We're still responding to more fires than we ever responded to, more medical household calls, more wrecks," LeBlanc said.

"All of that never stopped after the 2016 flood. The fire trucks are still coming," he said.