On Nov. 19, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Kimona N. Hogan, of Denham Springs, has been appointed to the Louisiana Developmental Disability Council. Hogan is the managing attorney for Hogan Law Firm. She will serve as a parent of a child with developmental disabilities.
The Louisiana Developmental Disability Council’s mission is to lead and promote advocacy, capacity building, and systemic change to improve the quality of life for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.
Charles “Buddy” Pugh, of Ponchatoula, has been appointed to the Louisiana Executive Board on Aging. Pugh is a retired maintenance and contractor coordinator from Shell Chemical Company. He will represent the 1st Public Service Commission District.
The Louisiana Executive Board on Aging is run from the Governor's Office of Elderly Affairs. Its role is to advise, report and recommend on matters of relevance to the elderly of Louisiana. The LEBA board member appointments and duties are outlined in the GOEA Policy and Procedures Manual.
Gordon L. Levine, of Denham Springs, has been appointed to the Governor’s Council on Homelessness. Levine is a housing finance manager at the Louisiana Housing Corporation. He will serve at-large.
The Governor's Council on Homelessness serves to advise the governor on issues of concern to Louisiana citizens concerning homelessness. The council will review and update Louisiana's 10-year Plan to End Homelessness and monitor implementation of Louisiana's 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness.
Bennet E. Oubre, of Prairieville, has been appointed, and Rebecca A. Rothschild, of St. Francisville, has been reappointed to the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board.
Oubre is the president of A.R.E. Real Estate Services Inc. He will represent the 4th Congressional District and a Louisiana licensed appraisal management company.
Rothschild is the president of R.R.L. Real Estate Appraisal L.L.C. She will represent the at-large seat as a general appraiser.
The Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board’s mission is to serve and protect the public interest in all real estate appraisal-related activities. It aims for fair and equitable administration and enforcement of the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Law, the development of education programs that promote advancement of the real estate appraisal industry, and the adoption of regulations and standards that reinforce the role of the real estate appraiser in performing objective and impartial appraisals. The goal is to ensure that real estate appraisal services are provided to the people of Louisiana by qualified and competent practitioners who adhere to the law and rules and established professional standards.
James E. Steele, of Greenwell Springs, has been reappointed and Rosemary H. Wilkinson, of St. Francisville, has been appointed to the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy.
Steele is an investigator for the East Baton Rouge District Attorney. He will serve as a consumer member.
Wilkinson is a massage therapist for Renew and Heal Wellness Massage Therapy Services. She will serve as a licensed massage therapist and an association nominee.
The Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy is responsible for the licensure, registration, investigation and regulation of persons practicing as massage therapists within the state. The board may establish continuing education requirements for massage therapists.