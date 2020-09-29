Gonzales Middle School students in Carla Babin's class each pose with a 5-pound bag of sugar. The sugar is compliments of a donation from the Louisiana Sugar Refining, LLC, and will be used for various cooking projects the children will complete throughout the year. Receiving the sugar are, from left, Kaiden Schilling, Brennan Crayton, Joshua Sanchez, Kavvin Westley, Leilanie Quezada and Kentrell Lomas.