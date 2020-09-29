Gonzales Middle School students in Carla Babin's class each recently a 5-pound bag of sugar thanks to a donation from the Louisiana Sugar Refining, LLC. The sugar will be used for various cooking projects the children will complete throughout the year.
Sugar donation to Gonzales Middle school students to be used in cooking projects
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
