With the help of scholarships provided by the Louisiana Space Consortium, two teachers from Ascension Parish Public Schools recently participated in the 2018 LiftOff Cohort sponsored by NASA's Texas Space Consortium.
During the five-day program in Houston, Michelle Savoy, of Galvez Middle School, and Becky Fritchie, of Spanish Lake Primary School, increased their knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math through space education, with opportunities to collaborate with professional scientists and engineers at the cutting-edge of space exploration.
Born and raised in Gonzales, Savoy has taught eighth-grade science at Galvez Middle for the past seven years after serving 19 years as a paraprofessional. Savoy is a graduate of East Ascension High and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Grand Canyon University in Arizona as well as a master’s degree in educational technology and leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University. She and her husband Brian have three children: Laura, Brady and Seth.
Fritchie was born in Ponchatoula and has been a resident of Ascension for 15 years. For nine years, she has taught fifth-grade science, social studies and math as well as fourth-grade English language arts. She graduated from LSU in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Fritchie and her husband Luke have two sons: Corbin and Cohen.