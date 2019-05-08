St. Mark Church's Light Lane Festival starts Friday
The 2019 Light Lane festival will be held Friday through Sunday at St. Mark Catholic Church, 42021 La. 621, Gonzales.
Organizers invite the public to "come out and enjoy a weekend of family fun, good food, great music and much more.
For more information, visit the Light Lane Festival Facebook page.
Attacks on Christians in Europe topic of Roundtable
Christopher Holton, vice president for education and outreach with the Center for Security Policy, a Washington, D.C.-based national security think tank, will be the featured speaker at the May Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The roundtable will be held at 11:30 a.m. May 16 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30, Gonzales.
Holton will focus on the continuing attacks on Christians in Europe, according to a news release.
Republican candidates for upcoming elections are invited to attend.
Cost for the lunch is $22 collected at the door. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or email arwrus@aol.com.
Lessons in cross-stitching
Two beginner cross-stitching lessons will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 14 and May 21, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Participants will choose from a variety of designs and thread colors to create a cross-stitched bookmark.
No prior experience is necessary. Experienced crafters are encouraged to attend and share their expertise with beginners as they stitch. To register, call the library at (225) 622-3339.
West bank water company sets meeting on improvements
Parish Utilities of Ascension, the parish-owned water system that provides drinking water to the west bank of Ascension Parish, will hold a public meeting to present plans to improve the system, sources of funding and new consumer rates.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse in Donaldsonville.
William Daniel, infrastructure director for the parish, will conduct the meeting, explaining all aspects of the plans to rework the water system and water plant. He will explain where the funding came from and how the money will be used, including the repairing and refurbishing of the water plant, the ground storage tank and the elevated storage tanks. The plan includes replacing and upgrading the failing, undersized water lines within the water distribution system, and upgrades to the water meters and software systems to accurately account for water.
Daniel will also present the new water rates.