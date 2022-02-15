Court cases filed in Ascension Parish Jan. 18-20:
CIVIL SUITS
Felicia (individual on behalf of) Braud, John (individual on behalf of) Braud v. Marcus Mounger, Aimee Mounger and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Nicole Jack and Michael Jack, monies due.
First American Bank and Trust v. Judd C. Robichaux and Carrie Sharp Robichaux, promissory note.
PWD Baton Rouge LLC aka Pella v. Service Development LLC, Steven Ring aka Steven E. Ring II, Tracy Ring aka Tracy L. Ring, contract.
Preston Antonio Johnson v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Ny Garcia Enterprises LLC and Manual Mendez, damages.
Anna Claire Olle v. Kyle Henry, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jacqueline Wright aka Jacqueline Wright, contract.
FCU FKA Onpath and FCU ASI v. Shane D. Langlois, promissory note.
Roger Bourque v. Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Merle Andrew Russelburg v. Miranda Jean Lott, miscellaneous.
Molly Fabre v. Jordan Bourgeois and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Elizabeth Guidry and Carmen Elledge v. Infinity County Mutual Insurance Co. and Katie Nuza, damages.
Synchrony Bank v. Stacy Scullin, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Karen Davis, open account.
Latrina Alsay v. Walmart Inc. and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. v. Mary Gray aka Mary Louis Gray aka Mary L. Gray and Hase Gray Jr., executory process.
Paige Sullivan v. St. Amant Baptist Church Inc., Matthew McClain, Steven McClain, Julie McClain, ABC Insurance Co. and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Nicole Dwyer, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Joseph Dwyer, child support.
Dominique Robertson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Lyndell Anderson, child support.
Jamesha Henry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Myron Lewis, child support.
Brittany Fairman, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Terri Fairman Sr., child support.
Taylor Hodges v. Kenneth Vidrine Jr., divorce.
Onesha Sipp v. Donald Sipp Jr., divorce.
Candice Denice Williams v. Aston Rene Williams, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Dwain C. Dupuis Sr.
Succession of Rosevelt James McMeller Sr.
Succession of Andrew John Richardson, Lydia R. LeBlanc Richardson
Succession of Ronald Paul Allemond III
Succession of Kathleen Diane Fritchie
Succession of Paula Mare Borskey
Succession of Phyllis Autin
Succession of Gladys Janoma Acy Lambert