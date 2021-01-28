After Ascension Parish deputies rescued a mother and her two children from a truck that crashed and became submerged in a St. Amant canal early Wednesday, State Police announced Thursday one of the children later died at the hospital.
The truck was sinking into the canal when deputies arrived on scene around 3:30 a.m.
Officials said it appeared the driver veered off the right side of George Lambert Road near St. Amant, then overcorrected, spinning out and sending the truck backward into New River Canal. A passenger was able to get out of the sinking truck and sit on its roof to call 911, but the mother and two kids were still trapped inside.
Deputies dove into the water and broke a window to get the driver and her children out, officials said.
Their heroic efforts saved two lives, but Jason Molder, 4, later died from his injuries, State Police spokesman Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz said in a news release Thursday evening.
Officials said previously that alcohol did appear to play a role in the crash. Investigators are still awaiting the results of a toxicology test.
State Police identified the driver as Alayna Duncan, 24, Jason's mother.
Police said in the Thursday news release that the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons, crashing into a canal on La. 429 east of La. 431.