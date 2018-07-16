GONZALES — City Police are asking for information about the death of a driver of an 18-wheeler who was found under his truck at the Interstate 10 exit ramp at La. 44 in Gonzales on July 11, Lt. Steven Nethken said.
The driver, Ernie Guillard, 57, of Baton Rouge, died of his injuries July 13 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Nethken said in a statement.
Officers responding to a 911 call in the early morning hours on July 11 discovered Guillard lying under the tanker trailer of his truck at the exit ramp, Nethken said.
Guillard, a driver with Dupre Logistics, had suffered significant injuries to his legs and upper body, police said. The trailer of the 18-wheeler had had a tire blowout, Nethken said.
"We suspect that the driver was struck by a passing vehicle," Nethken said.
Police are asking anyone with information on the case or who may have been traveling on I-10 at La. 44 between approximately 2:30 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. on July 11 and who may have seen the incident to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9537 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.