Ascension Christian baseball program relies on seniors' focus
Ascension Christian head baseball coach Nicholas Scelfo is in his first season with the Lions, but he believes his team can compete with the best programs in Louisiana.
“Our recipe for success is very simple: Come to the park with the same grounded, yet confident, mentality; remain focused on the task at hand; and we can compete with anybody, in any class in Louisiana,” Scelfo said.
The Lions had a 23-10 record last season and were knocked out in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs, but they return a senior-laden group. “We have a solid core of talent and experience, a dynamic offense and fundamentally sound defense at all spots,” Scelfo said.
Leading the way will be pitcher/infielders Nic and Sal Montalbano, talented twins who have provided senior leadership. Other players to watch in the infield are senior Hunter Jacobs and juniors Zach Ford and Trevor Ward. The outfielders are three-sport athlete Tyler Cambre and Tristan Trahan, both seniors, and freshman Andrew Landry. Behind the plate is Zack Diez, a football quarterback with a great arm.
The designated hitter is Brady Gueho, who has some power. The pitching staff is led by Montalbanos and juniors Dylan Evans and Ty Robin. The top reserves are infielders Luke Iles and Peyton Chidester.
The Lions are 11-2 (as of press time), ranked 15th in the Division 4 power rankings with the biggest win coming over 2A Northlake Christian. “Our district is the top in 1A, with state runner-up St. John and state champion Ascension Catholic," Scelfo said. “We are extremely excited to compete against the best and work toward our goal of a district championship."
The Lions will begin district play today at home against Southern Lab. “We must stay grounded and work to get over the hump as a program; we must believe we belong with the best,” Scelfo said.
Ascension Catholic softball makes rapid progress
Coach George Gutierrez emphasizes it every day: "Do simple better. Make the routine plays; that's what decides most games."
The Lady Lions softball team is having a breakout season to date, 17-5 and 1-1 in district. Ranked fourth in Division 4, a close 9-8 loss to defending champion Ascension Catholic and a huge matchup today with St. John make for an exciting time.
"The best team never wins; it's the team that plays best for 21 outs," Gutierrez said.
Ascension Christian softball is still young in years competing, but its progression has been remarkable. The unquestionable leader is pitcher Maddie Gautreau, who is 14-3 with an earned run average of 2.15 and 137 strikeouts.
Other leaders include Layla Thompson at third base, Michele Juban at shortstop and Macee Chenevert at center field. Rounding out the lineup are catcher Hallie Dupre, Skye Fontenot at first base and Emily Swanson at right field.
Two seventh-graders start: Corbin Waguespack in left field and Mattie Dixon as designated player. Top reserves are outfielders Brooke LeBlanc and Emma Doublas, plus outfielder Katelyn Moran and Harper Dupre.
"The strength of our team is in the circle," Gutierrez said. "Maddie Gautreau is a power pitcher with great command; she mixes up her pitches with good speed."
Leaders make the difference for any successful team, and the Lady Lions have a few good ones. "Macee Cenevert and Layla Thompson set the tone for us and have done a great job guiding our team through the ups and downs of a truly special season to date," Gutierrez said.
With four games left on the schedule, the Lady Lions are looking to erase the memories of last year's first-round loss to False River, which went on to be runner-up in Division 4.
"Our team's commitment to staying positive has been a major factor in the improvement we have experienced," Gutierrez said. "Just do simple better."