The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Oct. 13-20:
Oct. 13
Corretjer, Tracy Oden: 11056 Airline Highway, No. 2, Gonzales; 55; two counts failure to appear bench warrant
Gross, Oscar Alphonse: 39092 West Lane, Prairieville; 37; five counts failure to appear bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, flight from an officer
Britt, Michael Ray: 42333 Palmstone Ave., Prairieville; 31; violations of protective order, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Jackson, Terrance: 41165 Rhea St., Gonzales; 40; battery of a school teacher by nonstudent
Francis, Arthur Lee: 2915 Anita Circle, Baton Rouge; 24; identity theft, theft less than $1,000
Mitchell, Irving Bobby: 2823 Meadowood Ave., Gonzales; 40; hold for other agency
Sanchez, Samuel Rolando: 44131 Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento; 20; four counts failure to appear bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Mitchell, Roosevelt: address unknown; 55; distribution/possession with intent to distribute heroin
Oct. 14
Louis, Mary Grace: 42446 Baystone Ave., Prairieville; 29; operating while intoxicated-first
Sarvaunt, Clint: 14653 Stoneberg Ave., Baton Rouge; 53; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
McKenzie, Carrie Ann: 36391 Reinninger Road; Denham Springs; 49; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ladner, Frankie: 2074 Christine Ladner Road, Kiln, Mississippi; 23; domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim
Solomon, Stephone M.: 5131 Wildwood Drive; Sorrento; 29; parole violation, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, terrorizing
Simpson, David: 16644 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; 66; sexual battery
Daigle, David Jansen: 43464 Norwood Road, Gonzales; 59; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Henry, Jasper L.: 1707 Joseph St., Donaldsonville; 31; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery
Kelly, Kamron K.: 37602 La. 22, Darrow; 40; failure to appear-bench warrant
Painter, Justin M.: 15147 Stafford Estates Subdivision Road, Gonzales; 37; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery-second offense
Gremillion, Benjamin: 38126 Stanley St., Prairieville; 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Scott, Zoe: 1961 Southpointe Drive, Baton Rouge; 32; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Rodney B.: 5761 Breckenridge Ave., Baton Rouge; 49; prostitution
Oct. 15
Jackson Jr., Barry Glaye: 722 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales; 29; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, child passenger restraint system, driver must be licensed, traffic-control signals, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Hasten, Henry L.: 12322 Dutchtown Lane, No. 4, Geismar; 46; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Canas, Manuel Wilfredo: 12233 Colonial Oaks Road, Gonzales; 29; domestic abuse battery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Jones Jr., Bernard David: 17433 La. 933, Prairieville; 55; resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Blount, Ashlyn Danette: 444438 Millet Road, Prairieville; 23; nonconsensual disclosure of a private image
Stewart, Cameron: 42221 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; 18; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited
Gant, Kirsten Alexandra: 40486 Cross Ridge Ave., Gonzales; 24; failure to appear bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Duhe, Cleven Joseph: 40486 Cross Ridge Ave., Gonzales; 47; domestic abuse battery
Jupiter, Jamal: 42425 Palmstone Ave., Prairieville; 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, no seat belt, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Oct. 16
Lambert, Jenna: 16408 Charles Gonzales Road, Prairieville; 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Simmons, Tressy Alberes: 43210 N. John Templet Road, Gonzales; 45; domestic abuse battery
Villanueva-Castillo, Darwin Josue: 14351 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; 28; driver must be licensed, required position and method of turning at intersections, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Bell, Quinndacia L.: 133 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; 26; five counts failure to appear bench warrant, simple battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Creed, Jason Bennett: 46018 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; 39; resisting an officer, criminal trespass/all other offenses, theft less than $1,000
Williams Jr., David: 163 Freetown Lane, Belle Rose; 46; two counts failure to appear bench warrant
Duhe Sr., Eric Paul: 40206 Coontrap Road, Gonzales; 39; distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance-cocaine, resisting an officer
Thomas, David L.: 45103 Private Acres Drive, St. Amant; 50; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery
Oct. 17
Carter, Anthony J.: 12353 Juliet St., Gonzales; 63; aggravated assault with a firearm
Bennett, Joseph Ernest: 37237 La. 621, Prairieville; 50; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple burglary-all others, resisting an officer, prostitution, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Jackson, Juanita H.: 39071 Cornerview Road, Gonzales; 60; prostitution, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance-cocaine
Moran, Eddie: 12523 Forest Braud Lane, Gonzales; 62; prostitution, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Friedley, Sharon Daley: 9439 Delatte Road, Gonzales; 35; prostitution, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance-cocaine
Johnson, Quina Keshon: 11232 Roddy Road, Gonzales; 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Bougere, Henry Lee: 37287 La. 22, Darrow; 44; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle, security required, maximum speed limit, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Banks, Derrick: 8621 Garries St., New Orleans; 43; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, aggravated flight from an officer, maximum speed limit, reckless operation, driving on roadway laned for traffic, stop signs and yield signs, stalking, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Lokey, Russell: 11182 River Highlands Drive, St. Amant; 22; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Adams, Jack Daniel: 17199 Summerfield South Road, Prairieville; 49; battery of a dating partner, theft less than $1,000, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer
Shorty, Taishanae: 300 Barcelona Drive, Donaldsonville; 22; simple battery
Gray, Kirk L.: 209 W. Bordelon St., Gonzales; 45; no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, maximum speed limit, failure to appear-bench warrant
Ferguson, Dana Lashel: 40139 La. 74, Gonzales; 47; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of registration provisions
Oct. 18
Miles, Nathaniel: 38294 Holly St., Gonzales; 26; failure to appear-bench warrant
Estay, Gannon: 120 Schubhnt St., des Allemands, 45; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Finley, Jason Paul: 38117 Pauline St., Prairieville; 43; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Eiermann, Kevin Anthony: 11061 Buxton Road, St. Amant; 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
Hooley, Elwood Leroy: 33598 Foxboro Loop, Denham Springs; 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Himel, Beth Ann: 3337 Jackson St., Darrow; 50; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Stutts, Christopher David: 37656 Walker N., Walker; 29; careless operation, hit-and-run driving
Luke, Kevin Jude: 14590 Rue des Chenes Road, French Settlement; 43; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Watkins, Christian: 2305 Sprucewood Drive, Baton Rouge; 18; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, sexual battery
Milan, Lethard Jermaine: 4572 Brown St., Darrow; 50; violations of protective orders
Oct. 19
Lockwood, Shelly Marie: 3655 Oneal Lane Suite 3, Baton Rouge; 41; disturbing the peace-drunkenness
Fisher, Gelisha L.: 271 Madewood Drive Apt. 1, Donaldsonville; 30; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, stopping/standing/or parking outside business or residence districts, violation of open container city ordinance, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, violations of registration provisions, careless operation, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated-first
Converse, Aaliyah: 1125 S. Sheena Drive, Gonzales; 24; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Curtis, Gabrielle: 1957 N. Ardenwood Drive, No. 6036, Baton Rouge; 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, organized retail theft $1,000 to less than $5,000
Dearman, Bo Alvin: 10437 Rogers B Road, St. Amant; 25; second-degree battery
Hall, Cornell J.: 19778 Vicknair Road, Maurepas; 51; distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance-cocaine, creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance-cocaine, resisting an officer
Strong, Jim Lee: at large; 52; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, failure to register and notify as a sex offender-first
Pembo, Jennifer: 37313 La. 74, Lot 195, Geismar; 40; failure to appear-bench warrant
Davis, Donnie: 10694 W. Darryl Ave., Baton Rouge; 34; failure to appear-bench warrant
Chapman III, Lucious A.: 187 Ocean Drive, Baton Rouge; 51; parole violation
Liles, Haylei Jolynn: 37131 Anderson Road, Geismar; 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Holloway, Sarah Elizabeth: 37084 Sue St., No. 70G, Geismar; 25; failure to appear-bench warrant
Booker, Gregory B.: 12376 Dutchtown Lane, Geismar; 56; failure to appear-bench warrant
Callender, John Albert: 5307 Downing St., Alexandria; 27; following vehicles, owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear-bench warrant