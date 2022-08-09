The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 28-Aug. 4:
July 28
Mincks III, Cole A.: 15275 La. 44, Gonzales; Age: 26; failure to appear-bench warrant
Cargo, Travis A.: 800 Riverview Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 29; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Lodge, Derrick: 1835 Besson Lane, Sunshine; Age: 39; molestation of a juvenile, first degree rape
Paschal, William: 40405 Champagne Ave., Prairieville; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Starks, Kendrix Beyonce: 17950 Airline Highway, No. 838, Prairieville; Age: 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, monetary instrument abuse
Beckett, Stacy Marie: 3404 Main St., Darrow; Age: 27; theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Pardue, Kelly Elizabeth: 12354 Cleo Road, Gonzales; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer
Aubert, Travis Marcel: 1434 W. Sidney St., Gonzales; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
July 29
Thomas, Kyra Drew: 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; Age: 24; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, resisting an officer
Welborn, Jeremiah: 7950 Hooper Road, Lot 5, Baton Rouge; Age: 38; insulting or threatening an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer
Porter, Pedro Antwyne: 500 Bourg St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; indecent behavior with juveniles, first degree rape
Ernest, Derrin Joseph: 3733 Soledad Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 54; tracking devices prohibited, stalking
Washington, Roosevelt: 146 Tolliver Road, Ferriday; Age: 41; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Dotson, Micca: 18165 John Broussard Road, Prairieville; Age: 31; aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation, second degree murder/attempt
Lodge, Joseph Daniel: 415 W. Cornerview St., Gonzales; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant
Acosta, Scott J.: 824 Early St., Paradis; Age: 33; breach of bail condition, no seat belt, stop signs and yield signs, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear-bench warrant, flight from an officer
North, Jamie: 33054 La. 943; Age: 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Alanez, Christina A.: 42425 Palmstone Ave., Prairieville; Age: 33; criminal trespass/all other disturbing the peace/drunkenness, resisting an officer
Medine, Patrick R.: 11279 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, expired motor vehicle insurance, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles/and motordriven cycles, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
July 30
Bullock, John: 40157 Ronda Ave., Prairieville; Age: 39; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), domestic abuse battery
Escobedo, Jose: 8509 Brittany Road, Sorrento; Age: 56; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Sons, Brett Michael: 45462 Nepo Lane, St. Amant; Age: 28; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, operating while intoxicated-first
Eldridge Jr., Bill James: 41221 Toledo Ave., Gonzales; Age: 44; domestic abuse battery
Diaz, Sergio: 46087 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 24; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, aggravated battery
Mumphrey, Darvin Dwayne: 3071 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
July 31
Perez Ramirez, Roberto: 12132 Colonial Oaks Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; domestic abuse battery
Guzman, Yasmine Conception: 1938 S. Richland Ave., Gonzales; Age: 20; domestic abuse battery
Hasten, Jarvis Micheal: 5445 Norris St., St.Gabriel; Age: 37; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Babineaux, Jackson: 6078 Pelican Crossing Drive, Gonzales; Age: 20; underage operating while intoxicated
Lopez-Urbina, Elvin Rolando: 39226 Sweet Leaf Road, Gonzales; Age: 45; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, aggravated battery
Gaines III, Douglas Francis: 5423 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 26; resisting an officer, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams
Johnson Jr., Freddie Lyndell: 5184 Adams Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 34; aggravated second degree battery
Tyler, Michael: 36491 Retreat Lane, Prairieville; Age: 51; possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, simple robbery, first degree rape
Steele, Curran: 41010 CJ Courtney Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Aug. 1
Bailey, Gregory L.: 37048 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 56; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Bordelon, Ashley: 1013 Laurel Ave., Denham Springs; Age: 30; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Palmer, Broderick D.: 2022 Lobdell Blvd., Baton Rouge; Age: 39; unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000
Eidissen, Arild E.: 601 Bourg St., Donaldsonville; Age: 46; resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition, battery of a police officer-injury medical attention, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
McKnight, Seth J.: 24155 Center St., Springfield; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Guillory, Shawna Nicole: 35025 La. 69, White Castle; Age: 23; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Aug. 2
Johnson, Jason Dwayne: 4611 Perelli Drive, New Orleans; Age: 42; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Ambers, Jerome Patrick: 8045 Vincent Road, Denham Springs; Age: 48; violations of protective orders
Fisher, Aaliyah: 13356 Delaune Road, Gonzales; Age: 20; aggravated second degree battery
Banks, Ty'najah: 16451 Hardwood Drive, Prairieville; Age: 18; simple battery
Castillo, Emmanuel: 14180 La. 44, Gonzales; Age: 37; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Diamond, Katherine: 2105 Kleinert Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 54; careless operation, expired motor vehicle insurance, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses
Priestly, Milton J.: 321 Unit B Lessard St., Donaldsonville; Age: 61; contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited;, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), driver must be licensed, maximum speed limit, failure to appear-bench warrant
Gammons, Angela: 14303 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Aug. 3
Hasten, Chasity Kenyall: 1125 Sheenan St., Gonzales; Age: 40; failure to return leased movables obtaining by false representation-less than $1,000, obstruction of justice/burglary
Shaddinger Jr., Quincy Paul: 37540 E. Stafford Drive, Gonzales; Age: 22; hit-and-run driving, reckless operation, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
McPhail, Christie D.: 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., No. 2621, Gonzales; Age: 49; resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery
Mollere, Chase: 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., No. 2621, Gonzales; Age: 47; resisting an officer, flight from an officer, domestic abuse battery
Onuoha, Joshua C.: 4529 Jenkins Road, Darrow; Age: 36; domestic abuse battery
Roberts, Kieaira Leann: 4529 Jenkins Road, Darrow; Age: 24; domestic abuse battery
Victor, Corey: 407 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Randolph, Rachel: 4426 Dryades St., New Orleans; Age: 48; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer, simple battery
Harris, Stanford: homeless; Age: 64; state probation violation, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple burglary