Daniel Erspamer, chief executive officer of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, will be the featured speaker at the October Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The Roundtable will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30, in Gonzales.
Prior to joining the Pelican Institute in May 2017, Erspamer served as vice president for strategic partnerships at State Policy Network, the service organization for America's free-market, state-based think tanks. Erspamer's address will focus on the state budget and Louisiana job opportunities.
The cost of the lunch is $18 collected at the door, checks and cash preferred. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. To make a reservation, call (225) 921-5187 or e-mail: ARWrUS@aol.com.