Gautreau-Williams Post 81 in Gonzales is accepting new applications for veterans, including those included eligible by the new LEGION Act.
In a legislative victory for the American Legion, President Donald Trump signed a bill July 30 that declares the United States has been in a state of war since Dec. 7, 1941. This declaration opens the American Legion to anyone who served at least one day of active duty since that date. The families of over 1,600 service members who were killed or wounded during previously undeclared wars are also eligible to join the auxiliary organizations of the American Legion, according to a news release.
The LEGION Act, Let Everyone Get Involved In Opportunities for National Service Act, also opens the door for approximately 6 million veterans to access American Legion programs and benefits for which they previously had not been eligible.
All current active duty military are eligible for membership. Location of active duty service is not a consideration for membership. Even if you only have served in the National Guard or Reserves, you are eligible. In the mid-'60s it was determined that all basic training and occupational training schools were considered federal active duty service since you are on Title 10 status during initial training.
For more information, leave a message at (225) 644-1978 or contact the Membership Chair, 1st Vice Commander Tanya Whitney at (225) 612-0805.